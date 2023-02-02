The Agriculture Development Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7, beginning at 9 a.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 8, beginning at 9 a.m. to review applications and address general updates.
Meetings will take place in-person at the Montana Department of Agriculture (302 North Roberts St. Helena, MT 59601) in Conference Room 225. The option to join virtually via Zoom will be available.
The Agriculture Development Council establishes policies and priorities to enhance the future development of agriculture in Montana. To view an agenda for the meeting and learn more about the governor-appointed council, visit the department’s website at agr.mt.gov/GTA.
The Montana Department of Agriculture is serving Montana Agriculture and growing prosperity under the Big Sky. For more information on department programs and services, visit agr.mt.gov.