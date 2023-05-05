Dynamite hole

Local landowners found dynamite while cleaning out an old cabin on their property and called the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office, who called Malmstrom Air Force Base to send out a bomb squad. The dynamite was detonated on site in a hole dug for the occasion, as it was too unstable to transport.

 Photo courtesy of Cory Smith

It’s not every day law enforcement tells the public not to worry about an explosion, but Thursday was one of those rare days.

The Fergus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a local family who found dynamite while cleaning out an old cabin on their property outside of Lewistown. The Sheriff’s Office, in turn, called Malmstrom Air Force Base outside of Great Falls, who sent a team to dispose of the explosives safely, with personnel from the Sheriff’s office and Lewistown Fire Department on site.

