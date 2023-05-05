Local landowners found dynamite while cleaning out an old cabin on their property and called the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office, who called Malmstrom Air Force Base to send out a bomb squad. The dynamite was detonated on site in a hole dug for the occasion, as it was too unstable to transport.
It’s not every day law enforcement tells the public not to worry about an explosion, but Thursday was one of those rare days.
The Fergus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a local family who found dynamite while cleaning out an old cabin on their property outside of Lewistown. The Sheriff’s Office, in turn, called Malmstrom Air Force Base outside of Great Falls, who sent a team to dispose of the explosives safely, with personnel from the Sheriff’s office and Lewistown Fire Department on site.
The dynamite was detonated on site, as it was too unstable to transport.
“They were going to remove it and take it to our firing range by the airport and dispose of it there, but when they got in to the building, they found it had crystalized more than they thought,” Fergus County Undersheriff Cory Smith said. “So they dug a hole out and hooked it up to their equipment and everyone cleared back 600 feet.”
According to Smith, the dynamite was so unstable at least in part, due to its age.
“It was at least 25 years old,” he said. “The older it gets, the more dangerous it becomes.”
Smith said it’s not entirely unusual for Montanans to find old explosives.
“When we called Malmstrom, they immediately said, ‘Get out, we’re on our way,’ so I think they deal with it pretty often,” Smith said.
Smith encouraged anyone who finds explosives to contact the Sheriff’s Office instead of trying to deal with it themselves.
“If someone finds dynamite, call us and we can coordinate disposal,” he said.
