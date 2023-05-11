The Lewistown Municipal Airport Board received good news about a summer repaving project and shared a positive end of year budget outlook at its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon.
According to Airport Engineer Andy Galen, a crew from local construction firm Century Companies will visit the airport at the end of the month to begin the pre-construction process. Once everything is arranged, crews will begin reconstructing an intersection on the airport’s taxiway and performing some repaving work. The overall repaving project will be broken up into three phases, with this summer’s as phase one.
The airport also appears poised to turn a profit for the current fiscal year. Airport Manager Bryon Armour and Fergus County Commissioner Ross Butcher reported the airport had received more income than anticipated in land rent and anticipated total revenues of around $320,000, with expected expenses of around $307,000. The profit comes despite some high unanticipated maintenance bills, including a repair bill of $38,000 for hangar door repairs. One hangar door required significant adjustments after a vehicle was used to pull the doors open.
In other business…
The board is working wit the City of Lewistown to streamline code requirements for airplane hangars. There had been some confusion about whether new hangars needed water and sewer lines. Moving forward, new hangars will be able to be constructed as “dry storage,” and interested parties will be notified accordingly during the application process.
Armour has been in contact with Fergus County Attorney Kent Sipe about a dispute between the airport and a neighbor regarding a fence. A surveyor who conducted a survey of the area seven years ago will come out to the site after digging up an old survey.
The board intends to speak with the city regarding the state of some of the roads near the airport, including one particularly rough intersection at Stratosphere and Aztec, which they hope the two parties can work together to fix.
Later this month, the board will conduct interviews for the three requests for qualifications for engineering it received for work at the airport.
