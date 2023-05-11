The Lewistown Municipal Airport Board received good news about a summer repaving project and shared a positive end of year budget outlook at its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon.

According to Airport Engineer Andy Galen, a crew from local construction firm Century Companies will visit the airport at the end of the month to begin the pre-construction process. Once everything is arranged, crews will begin reconstructing an intersection on the airport’s taxiway and performing some repaving work. The overall repaving project will be broken up into three phases, with this summer’s as phase one.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.