The Fergus County Fair Board was all set to surprise Alan Shammel with the news that he had been named the 2023 Fair Person of the Year, inviting him to last Tuesday’s meeting under false pretenses. The plan, however, hit a couple snags: winter roads and calving season. But the Hilger rancher was still honored to learn he won the award via a good old-fashioned phone call.

“I’m astounded and speechless,” Shammel said. “I never dreamed I’d win this award. I don’t even know what to say. I’m just very grateful.”

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.