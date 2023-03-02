The Fergus County Fair Board was all set to surprise Alan Shammel with the news that he had been named the 2023 Fair Person of the Year, inviting him to last Tuesday’s meeting under false pretenses. The plan, however, hit a couple snags: winter roads and calving season. But the Hilger rancher was still honored to learn he won the award via a good old-fashioned phone call.
“I’m astounded and speechless,” Shammel said. “I never dreamed I’d win this award. I don’t even know what to say. I’m just very grateful.”
Shammel spent over a decade on the fair board, stepping down in 2021 after working on a variety of initiatives to pull off and improve one of Central Montana’s biggest events. One of those initiatives was eliminating gate fees for the Central Montana Fair, ensuring the general public could get in to the fair for free.
“That was probably one of our greatest achievements,” Shammel said. “We went out to local businesses and offered them perks, advertising — whatever we could give them — to sponsor it and we had more businesses wanting to participate than we could take. I think it’s been a very popular and successful program.”
Aside from pleasing the public, for Shammel, the decision to find gate sponsors has greatly contributed to the financial health of the fair.
“One of the things that bothered me when I came on to the fair board was that we were losing money on a lot of things and I didn’t think that was right,” he said. “It paid us back and we ended up making money on the deal. After we got the gate fee cleared, the fair was no longer losing money.”
Another cost-saving measure Shammel was involved with was installation of the solar panel at the Fergus County Fairgrounds that powers many of the facilities on the property. The project was particularly close to Shammel’s heart considering his involvement in the Central Montana Resource Council, a local conservation group.
“We got a grant from NorthWestern Energy, but only got about half of what we asked for, so I asked them to make it so we could add on to the project in the future,” he recalled. “It was a nice project and it was really neat to see it through.”
In addition, Shammel spent three years as the chair of the board’s entertainment committee, working to bring in musicians, entertainers, and activities for all ages. That time on the entertainment committee provided him with some of his favorite memories of the fair.
“It was a lot of fun, I met a lot of new people and learned a lot,” he said. “You can have a country western singer that’s pretty famous come out and just sit down with them and they’re just regular people and you can get to know them for a couple of days.”
By virtue of his award, Shammel will get in to any and all events at the 2023 Central Montana Fair and Rodeo for free, something he’ll appreciate all the more considering his love for the fair’s local flavor.
“People talk about Great Falls or Billings; we’re not a big fair, we’re a community fair, a place for 4H and FFA kids to learn a lot of things. That’s what makes this fair special,” Shammel said. “It’s astonishing how this community bands together and helps out.”
Shammel was also quick to credit the numerous people he worked with during his time on the fair board.
“I worked with a lot of great people, especially my last three or four years on the board... Scot Meader has done a tremendous amount of work to make the fair what it is today,” Shammel said. “The fiscal responsibility of Brad Yaeger, Connie Ahlgren, and Jeremy England is a big part of the reason for the fair’s success. They’re just outstanding individuals to work with and I really miss them.”
England had similarly glowing things to say about the 2023 Fair Person of the Year.
“I worked with Alan for a relatively short time,” England said. “But he was awesome at bringing the community together through the fair whether that was coordinating night shows or working with local businesses.”
For his part, Yaeger, who now chairs the fair board, said Shammel more than deserved the award.
“Before Alan pushed to get the free gate, he actually went around and hit businesses up to get donations to buy general admission tickets to the fair for some of the kids who couldn’t afford to come to the fair. That’s just the kind of person he is,” Yaeger said. “He does the little kids’ tractor pull and he’s the main reason we have the solar panel at the fairgrounds. He puts Fergus County and surrounding areas close to his heart and he’s out doing whatever he can for the community.”