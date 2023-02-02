The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture (AFBFA) along with Nationwide Insurance and Nestle Purina are making available 715 Educator Resource grants. The purpose of the grants is to provide educator packs that include one copy of the American Farm Bureau Book of the Year: I LOVE Strawberries, one copy of the accompanying educator guide, and 1 set of 30 Specialty Crop Ag Mags for educational use.
All U.S. educators including home schoolers are encouraged to apply. I LOVE Strawberries is best suited for grades K-third. By providing this grant, the Foundation, Nationwide and Purina hope to help educators teach young learners with more accurate information about agriculture.
I LOVE Strawberries, written by Shannon Anderson and illustrated by Jaclyn Sinquett, follows Jolie and her faithful rabbit, Munchy, as together they find out just how delicious, rewarding and complicated it can be to grow your own food. Through Jolie’s scrapbook-style journal entries, young readers learn how strawberries grow, what pests to look out for in the garden, why ladybugs are helpful, and much more.
Anderson is an award-winning children’s author and national speaker. She taught first grade through college level classes in her 25-year teaching career and in 2019 The Today Show named her one of ten teachers who “awed and inspire.”
I LOVE Strawberries is the most recent book to receive the honor of “Book of the Year” from the AFBFA. The “Book of the Year” award springs from the Foundation’s effort to identify “Accurate Ag Books”, a collection of nearly 500 books for children, teenagers and adults that accurately cover agricultural topics. Accurate Ag Book selections are educational, help to create positive public perceptions about agriculture, inspire readers to learn more about and touch their readers’ lives as well as tell the farmer’s story. The Accurate Ag Books database is available at www.agfoundation.org/recommended-pub.