I love strawberries

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture (AFBFA) along with Nationwide Insurance and Nestle Purina are making available 715 Educator Resource grants. The purpose of the grants is to provide educator packs that include one copy of the American Farm Bureau Book of the Year: I LOVE Strawberries, one copy of the accompanying educator guide, and 1 set of 30 Specialty Crop Ag Mags for educational use.

All U.S. educators including home schoolers are encouraged to apply. I LOVE Strawberries is best suited for grades K-third. By providing this grant, the Foundation, Nationwide and Purina hope to help educators teach young learners with more accurate information about agriculture.