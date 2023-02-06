The Lewistown housing market is hotter than it’s been in quite a while. But, as prospective renters and homebuyers look for relief, there’s a bit of good news coming down the pipe: at least one of Lewistown’s major housing construction projects is just a few months away from completion.
Crowley Flats, the block of apartments above the new One Health clinic on Main Street in Lewistown, is set to open this spring.
“We’re looking to start making homes available in April,” said Andrea Davis, Executive Director of Homeword, the Missoula-based housing non-profit that is responsible for the project.
According to Davis, Crowley Flats will have 16 units of affordable housing on the building’s second and third floors when all is said and done: four studios, ten one-bedroom, and two two-bedroom apartments. The 13,570 square foot space will also have elevator access, an on-site laundry room, and a community area.
The setup makes it ideal for several types of residents.
“We’re anticipating a lot of single or two-person households,” Davis said. “In our experience, these units are a good fit for a lot of seniors or people with disabilities, especially with One Health just downstairs, but also just for people who work downtown.”
The renovation project broke ground (or the second and-third floor equivalent of ground) last spring after Homeword purchased the two stories from One Health for redevelopment. As with many construction projects, the timeline for Crowley Flats’ completion has run up against supply chain issues in the wake of the pandemic.
“Things may be delayed due to an electrical breaker,” Davis said. “It’s been on order since April 2022. Before the electrical parts backlog hit, it had just been a six to eight week-wait for this part. We’re working on a solution with our electrical contractor, which might be getting two breakers and splitting the building’s electricity.”
Even still, Davis said there’s been incredible demand for spots within Crowley Flats, with over 60 households on the waiting list for the 16 units.
Holes and hardships in local housing
The lengthy waiting list for Crowley Flats is just the latest example of the drastic increase in demand for housing in Central Montana over the past few years. It also highlights what Davis sees as one of the big gaps in the local housing mix, even after Homeword’s construction of Ouellette Place, another affordable housing complex, in Lewistown in 2010.
“There’s certainly a need for more affordable housing in Lewistown, but not just in Lewistown,” Davis said. “We definitely had to turn people away from Ouellette Place when it was finished as well.”
By virtue of being an affordable housing project, Crowley Flats will house individuals or households that earn 40, 50, or 60 percent of the area’s median income, which was around $33,600 at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. Thus, the rents for Crowley Flats residents will fall between $475 and $750 per month. Those figures, however, still leave an additional housing gap beyond the scope of affordable housing, strictly defined, given the pandemic-driven population influx.
“There are plenty of people applying for Crowley Flats who earn $34,000 or $40,000 per year and they aren’t eligible,” Davis explained. “Lewistown has real challenges with rising property values. Once home prices increase at a significant rate, rentals increase as a matter of course. Everywhere in the U.S. and in the state, there’s a major need at the low income level… Real estate markets across the state have moved faster than income.”
The shortage of housing elsewhere in the market puts further pressure on the rental market that organizations like Homeword are trying to address. For instance, Davis said the relative lack of new housing construction in Lewistown in previous decades has put a cramp on first-time homebuyers.
“There’s a lot of need for first time or starter homes, but the cost of development and available building force limit that supply,” she explained. “For a long time, Lewistown had largely the same housing stock with a declining population, and then people started moving in during the pandemic, which also compounded housing production. And, for a place like Lewistown with fewer contractors who are probably very busy, the issue gets exacerbated.”
For Davis, all these compounding issues point to the need for broader solutions to housing issues alongside local efforts. She’s optimistic that some of those will take place this legislative session, where several bills on housing are under discussion, as well as through groups like the governor’s housing task force and the Montana Housing Coalition.
Whatever policy changes may or may not take place at the state level, for Davis, it’s clear that efforts like the Crowley Flats redevelopment can play a major role in addressing the need for housing at a local level.
“It’s been pretty remarkable to see these changes in the past couple years,” Davis said. “One of the things we love about Crowley Flats is that One Health is right there on the first floor, which will be great for a lot of residents.”