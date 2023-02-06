Crowley Flats

The Crowley Flats building basks in the evening sunlight on Main Street in Lewistown. The restored historic building is scheduled to open in a few months, and will add 16 housing units to the Lewistown housing market.

 By WILL BRIGGS | Reporter

The Lewistown housing market is hotter than it’s been in quite a while. But, as prospective renters and homebuyers look for relief, there’s a bit of good news coming down the pipe: at least one of Lewistown’s major housing construction projects is just a few months away from completion.

Crowley Flats, the block of apartments above the new One Health clinic on Main Street in Lewistown, is set to open this spring.

