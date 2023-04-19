Local groups are gearing up for the Family Strengthening and Child Abuse Prevention Walk, Saturday, April 29 in Lewistown.
The event is one of several being held across the state to promote the safety and well-being of Montana’s children and the value of preventing child abuse.
According to organizer Dean Martin, the walk starts at 10 a.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Main Street.
“The walk follows the Lewistown trail system out toward the livestock yards and fairgrounds,” Martin said. “Then afterwards, starting at 11:30, there will be a free lunch at Veteran’s Park, with hot dogs, burgers and chips.”
Both the walk and the lunch are free.
Co-organizer Christina Smith said the walk is geared to focus on the importance of strong families in keeping kids safe.
“There will be signs along the walk with affirmations about strong families,” she said. “Each walker will get a small bag of gifts, including blue pinwheel pins, candy and actual pinwheels.”
Smith said the pinwheel “farms” seen on lawns around towns are part of the message of preventing child abuse.
“We also hope people will wear blue on the walk,” she said.
Event organizers include St. James Episcopal Church, Lewistown Boys and Girls Club, the Montana Children’s Trust, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Central Montana Coalition for Family Health, DPHHS, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion Riders.
