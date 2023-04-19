DeanMartin

Dean Martin sets out pins in the shape of blue pinwheels, the emblem for preventing child abuse. Martin is part of a group sponsoring the April 29 Child Abuse Prevention walk.

 Photo by Deb Hill

Local groups are gearing up for the Family Strengthening and Child Abuse Prevention Walk, Saturday, April 29 in Lewistown.

The event is one of several being held across the state to promote the safety and well-being of Montana’s children and the value of preventing child abuse.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.

