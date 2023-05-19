Next weekend, organizations across the country will honor those who died in service to the United States of America. Memorial Day, celebrated annually on the last Monday of May, has been observed since 1868. On May 30 of that year, General John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of former Union sailors and soldiers, proclaimed "Decoration Day," to commemorate the sacrifice of soldiers in the Civil War.
Decoration Day would eventually become Memorial Day, which became an established holiday throughout the country in the wake of World War I. During that first Decoration Day, Union General and future president James A. Garfield spoke to nearly 5,000 people in attendance at Arlington National Cemetery, while the graves of 20,000 soldiers were adorned with wreaths and flowers.
Garfield concluded his speech with these words:
"By the happy suggestion of a great society, assemblies like this are gathering at this hour in every State in the Union. Thousands of soldiers are to-day turning aside in the march of life to visit the silent encampments of dead comrades who once fought by their side. From many thousand homes, whose light was put out when a soldier fell, there go forth to-day to join these solemn processions loving kindred and friends, from whose heart the shadow of grief will never be lifted till the light of the eternal world dawns upon them..."
Today, Americans observe Memorial Day with ceremonies across the country, at local parks and cemeteries, some wearing red poppies. This year, Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Services will be held across Central Montana. Note the date of each ceremony, as not all are on Memorial Day itself.
Lewistown
On Monday, May 29, the Lewistown American Legion Post 16 honor guard will perform services at three local cemeteries and at Veterans Memorial Park. Dean Martin will speak about Memorial Day and why it is important to him. Each service will include an invocation, the laying of wreaths by the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the playing of taps. The services will last approximately 30 minutes. There will also be a flyover during the service at Veterans Memorial.
The schedule for Lewistown Memorial Day services is as follows:
Central Montana Memorial Gardens: 9 a.m.
Calvary Cemetery: 10 a.m.
Lewistown City Cemetery: 11 a.m.
Veterans Memorial Park: noon
Denton
On Memorial Day, Denton American Legion Post #62 will hold a program at a breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m., hosted by the Lion's Club, discussing flag folding and the poppy and how it came into being. At 11 a.m., an honor guard service will be held at the Denton cemetery, with the playing of taps.
Hobson, Moccasin, Moore, Utica
Memorial Day services for the Hobson American Legion Post 76 will take place Monday, May 29 at four local cemeteries.
Moccasin: 9 a.m.
Moore: 9:30 a.m.
Philbrook: 10:30 a.m.
Utica: 11 a.m.
Judith Gap
The Judith Gap American Legion Post #70 will hold Memorial Day services at the following times and locations:
Buffalo/Straw cemetery: 9:15 a.m.
UBet cemetery: 9:45 a.m.
Judith Gap: 11:15 a.m.
The Auxiliary will hold its annual Memorial Day lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Judith Gap Methodist Church.
Roy
Roy American Legion Post #96 will hold a service at the Roy Cemetery on Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. Buck Mosby will give a speech and a 21 gun salute will be held. Afterwards, a community potluck will be held at the Legion.
