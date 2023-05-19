Memorial Day flags

Flags honor the graves of fallen soldiers in the Lewistown City Cemetery on Memorial Day last year.

 News-Argus file photo

Next weekend, organizations across the country will honor those who died in service to the United States of America. Memorial Day, celebrated annually on the last Monday of May, has been observed since 1868. On May 30 of that year, General John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of former Union sailors and soldiers, proclaimed "Decoration Day," to commemorate the sacrifice of soldiers in the Civil War.

Decoration Day would eventually become Memorial Day, which became an established holiday throughout the country in the wake of World War I. During that first Decoration Day, Union General and future president James A. Garfield spoke to nearly 5,000 people in attendance at Arlington National Cemetery, while the graves of 20,000 soldiers were adorned with wreaths and flowers.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters