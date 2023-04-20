The latest snowstorm that dumped anywhere from 32 inches to just three to four inches in the Central Montana area has put smiles on livestock producers’ faces as they know the importance of what this moisture means for hay and grass growth in the coming months, while also filling dams and reservoirs.
“We had anywhere between 32 and 34 inches of snow,” said Larry Gatz, who ranches with his son Brian 15 miles south of Lewistown up Cottonwood Creek. “We lost three calves from the storm, but for the good the moisture is going to do for the hay and grass, we can handle that.”
The Gatz cattle had protection from the creek bottoms and brush, but with the snow so deep, cows get bunched together and calves can get stepped on and trampled.
Gatz said they will keep a watchful eye on their remaining calves in the coming weeks as these kinds of storms usually bring some scouring in the calves, and they can also come down with pneumonia.
Logan Potts, DVM, with Clear Creek Veterinary Clinic agreed that producers need to keep a watchful eye on livestock because of the stress the animals have been put through with this storm.
“When it’s 60 degrees one day and 30 degrees the next with two feet of snow, it puts a lot of stress on a newborn calf’s immune system and that can cause scours or pneumonia,” said Potts. “Our Central Montana ranchers do a fantastic job of taking care of their stock in these kinds of events, and we as veterinarians are always on hand to help.”
Out on Knox Ridge northeast of Winifred, Mary Dee and Cleo Boyce saw about six inches of wet heavy snow that was soaking into the ground.
“There is still three to four inches, but we are bearing off just a day later,” said Mary Dee. “The grass was just starting after those couple of warm days, so this will set it back some with the colder temperatures but will be great for recharging the soil moisture and the grass will take off when it gets warm again.”
The Boyces are almost done calving and didn’t have any problems throughout the storm.
“It just makes for a lot of extra work making sure everything is okay and taken care of,” said Mary Dee.
On the upside is the fact that dams and reservoirs are full which means the Boyces won’t have to haul water to cattle in summer pastures this year.
The Joe C. King Ranch at Winnett saw about four inches of wet heavy snow which had soaked into the ground with about 50 percent of ground bare by noon on Thursday.
“We are about eighty-five percent calved out, so we were not getting many calves through the storm,” said Chris King who operates the ranch with his son, Jay. “The temperature has stayed fairly moderate, so the calves are doing well. They can take the wet if it is not too cold.”
Their hay stocks are adequate, and they will have enough hay to finish out the spring when they will be able to turn out on grass.
Connie and John Ahlgren ranch south of Grass Range where they received between eight and 10 inches of snow with wind that caused drifting and forced them to feed with a tractor instead of the usual setup. They branded calves two days before the storm and only a handful of cows are left to calve.
“We watch the cows better when it’s 20 below, this kind of caught us by surprise, but we got through just fine,” said Connie. “We did lose power for about four hours, but that didn’t cause any problems.”
Closer to Lewistown on the Divide Mel and Becky Jackson are just starting to calve.
“We prepped for the storm after we saw the forecast change,” said Becky. “We had pens ready with bedding and did everything we needed to do, and we still lost a calf. He was born a little early, not doing really well, but we thought he was getting better and would be okay, but we found him dead in the morning after the storm hit. We don’t know if he got stepped on in the barn or what happened.”
The official due date for the Jacksons to start calving is this weekend, April 23.
The Jacksons have been pushing their calving date back over the last couple of years and are glad they were not in the middle of calving when the storm hit.
“I don’t think we have seen this amount of snow for quite a few years,” Becky said.
She estimated there was at least two feet of snow, but it’s hard to tell because there was wind and lots of drifts.
“We really love the moisture this storm brought to the ranch,” said Becky, “I hope the ground is thawed, and I think it is, so this should all go right into the ground.”
Lewistown and the foothills of the Snowy and Judith Mountains seem to have gotten the brunt of the storm, but moisture reached many in the outlying areas as well. Carol Sluggett out on Valentine Road in the Roy area reported they received six tenths of an inch in the form of rain and snow that melted fairly quickly.
Late snowstorms can cause a lot of extra work and loss of livestock, but the moisture this storm brought to those who received the snow and rain will help set up the grass, hay and water for the next grazing season. After the drought conditions that have presided over the area, that is good news for those in the ranching industry.
