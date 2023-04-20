The latest snowstorm that dumped anywhere from 32 inches to just three to four inches in the Central Montana area has put smiles on livestock producers’ faces as they know the importance of what this moisture means for hay and grass growth in the coming months, while also filling dams and reservoirs.

“We had anywhere between 32 and 34 inches of snow,” said Larry Gatz, who ranches with his son Brian 15 miles south of Lewistown up Cottonwood Creek. “We lost three calves from the storm, but for the good the moisture is going to do for the hay and grass, we can handle that.”

