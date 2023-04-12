The Arntzen Angus Ranch held its 47th Annual Production Bull and heifer sale on Thursday, April 6 at the ranch with Roger Jacobs at the auctioneering helm. Northern Livestock Video Auction offered online bidding for those unable to attend the sale in person.

“People are getting more comfortable with the online bidding process, and we are seeing more and more use the system,” said Bo Bevis of Northern Livestock Video.

