It takes a community of family, friends and neighbors to put on a well-run bull sale. On the sale bloc (L-R) Kevin Hansen, Stacie Arntzen, Roger Jacobs, and Kevin Arntzen. In the sale ring Chris Sramek worked the out gate, Erik Arntzen the ring and Karla Knox the in gate. Jeff Thomas and Devin Murnin are out front calling bids.
Photo by Kris Descheemaeker
Cooper Arntzen, son to Corry and Derik Arntzen, follows along in the sale book of the Arntzen Angus production sale.
The Arntzen Angus Ranch held its 47th Annual Production Bull and heifer sale on Thursday, April 6 at the ranch with Roger Jacobs at the auctioneering helm. Northern Livestock Video Auction offered online bidding for those unable to attend the sale in person.
“People are getting more comfortable with the online bidding process, and we are seeing more and more use the system,” said Bo Bevis of Northern Livestock Video.
The Arntzen Angus ranch, located just north of Hilger, is a multi-generational family operation including Keith and Kris Arntzen and their children Kevin, Kimberly, and Karrie and their families, and Doug and Gayle Arntzen and their children Brad, Jennifer, Erik, and Derik, and their families.
The Arntzen program is based on quality females that have sound feet, are well-mannered, have good udders, breed up on time and bring in a nice calf each year. The Arntzens believe the power of predictability comes with 67 years of breeding with the same goal in mind: a consistent, predictable product that has stood the test of time.
Two-hundred-and-three registered angus bulls averaged $6,979 with Lot 2 AAR Justified K012, sired by KG Justified 3023, topping the sale at $35,000. The bull will stay in Montana with Basin Angus Ranch in Reed Point. Lot 34, another KG Justified 3023 son, AAR Justified K090, sold for $29,000 and will find his new home in Esbon, Kan., with Benoit Angus.
All bulls going through the sale were fertility examined and DNA tested through Zoetis HD 50K or Neogen Angus GS. Bulls were also ultrasounded for carcass quality.
“The additional DNA analysis and carcass information provides increased accuracy for each animal to improve confidence to our buyers,” said Derik Arntzen.
Dr. Paul Brady assisted with herd health.
The Arntzen bulls were fed at the Hould Feedlot in Malta, receiving a high roughage ration to ensure structural soundness when going out to pasture.
The sale also featured 19 high-quality yearling registered heifers that averaged $5,550, with the top selling heifer going to Richard McKay from Lewistown. The heifers were Angus GS DNA tested to increase EPD accuracies and predictability.
Fifty percent of Lot 207 AAR Blackbird 2507, an Ellingson Consistent daughter, was donated to the Central Montana Medical Center Cancer Center Campaign. The Blackbird heifer sold for $3,750 and will go to her new home with John Mitchell in Dillon.
“The Cancer Center will keep our friends and neighbors safe and close to home,” said Gayle Arntzen.
