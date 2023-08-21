A crowd of 200 gathered at Creekside Marketplace and Pavilion Saturday evening for the 7th annual Montana's Longest Table, a farm to table dinner prepared by local restaurants using products from local farmers and ranchers. As attendees went through the food line, they had the chance to learn more about the food they were about to eat.
A crowd of 200 gathered at Creekside Marketplace and Pavilion Saturday evening for the 7th annual Montana's Longest Table, a farm to table dinner prepared by local restaurants using products from local farmers and ranchers. As attendees went through the food line, they had the chance to learn more about the food they were about to eat.
Ticket holders line up for dinner at Montana's Longest Table event, held at Creekside Park on Saturday, August 19.
Photo by Kris Descheemaeker
A crowd of 200 gathered at Creekside Marketplace and Pavilion Saturday evening for the 7th annual Montana's Longest Table, a farm to table dinner prepared by local restaurants using products from local farmers and ranchers. As attendees went through the food line, they had the chance to learn more about the food they were about to eat.
A crowd of 200 gathered at Creekside Marketplace and Pavilion Saturday evening for the 7th annual Montana's Longest Table, a farm to table dinner prepared by local restaurants using products from local farmers and ranchers. As attendees went through the food line, they had the chance to learn more about the food they were about to eat.
Montana’s Longest Table event took place at Creekside Park on Saturday, August 19 with all 200 tickets sold for the annual event. The event began as a vision to connect “town and country” in Central Montana where local residents, both rural and urban, sat down to share a meal together with foods from local restaurants showcasing their menu, local farmers and ranchers showcasing what they grow and raise and community members engaging their neighbor in great conversations while learning more about where their food comes from.
"The 7th year of Montanan's Longest Table in Lewistown was once again a sold-out event," said Abby Majerus, a member of the organizing team. "It was a great celebration with incredible food even if the weather wasn't fully cooperative. It is a true honor to host an event like this to help shorten the gap between farm and fork and collectively celebrate the impact agriculture has on all our lives.”