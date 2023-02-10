Plans for upgrades to the City’s water system are progressing, as city commissioners awarded bids Monday evening for schedule I and II of the 2022-2023 Water Improvement Project.
Commissioners awarded schedule I, which consists primarily of pipe replacement, to Griffith Contracting, LLC, of Lewistown. The bid contract was awarded for $767,449.82.
Schedule II will be completed by Prospect Construction, Inc., of Missoula. The part of the project includes constructing a new building with chlorination facilities and storage piping for the existing Big Springs source; improvement to the Lower Pump/Valve Station; replacement of the Castle Ridge booster pump station; and new supervisory control and data acquisition equipment. The contract awarded is in the amount of $5,638,138.45.
City Manager Holly Phelps explained that the project will be primarily funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds and loans and grants from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Commissioner Ron Hrubes voted against awarding the bids, with all other commissioners voting in favor.
Commissioners unanimously voted on Monday to expand the Tourism Business Improvement District. No. 1 for another 10 years. Hotels inside the district are assessed $1 per night per bed, which goes to the fund to promote tourism, conventions, trade shows, and travel to the City of Lewistown.
Lewistown Tax Increment Financing District funds were awarded to One Health/Homeword for signage on their building, the Crowley Building on Main Street (309 and 311 West Main). Due to increase in cost of materials, the original amount of $6,517.98 approved was increased to $8,251.51.
Commissioners unanimously voted to remove term limits from the Lewistown Airport bylaws. County commissioners also approved the change last week.
Phelps reported there will be some staffing changes at the City, including in the building department and fire department. Building Inspector Rick Benton will retire this spring, along with Fire Chief Joe Ward. However, Ward will still be working for the City, as he will fill the role of building inspector upon Benton’s retirement. The Fire Chief position will be opened for applicants.
Phelps also told commissioners that requested documents related to the City’s audit have been submitted to the Local Government Services Bureau. The City was notified in late 2022 that it was delinquent in balancing some clearing funds. Phelps said the bureau now has the necessary documents to help close out those funds.
In commissioner’s reports, Commissioner Loraine Day reported Civic Center pickleball players are working to turn the courts at Symmes Park into pickleball courts. The Parks and Recreation Board approved this change so the players can begin seeking funding for the upgrades.
Hrubes said he recently inquired about presentations by Planned Parenthood in local schools. He met with representatives to go over the curriculum, which he said included education on communicable diseases.
Commissioner Diana Hewitt reported that the Airport Board is discussing charging a fee for after hours landings where snow must be moved. According to Hewitt, the ability to request a plowed runway and check weather conditions in the middle of the night is “being abused” and costing the airport money, adding that the aircrafts often don’t land after all the work is completed.
Commissioner KellyAnne Terry said the Central Montana Foundation is doing well and recently implemented administrative fees for all accounts the foundation holds to help with overhead costs.