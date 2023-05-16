Governor Gianforte (center) waits for a new sign to be unveiled during the opening ceremony for the Big Snowy Mountains WMA Monday. Handling the drape are FWP Deputy Director Dustin Temple (left) and Shodair Children's Hospital CEO Craig Aasved (right).
Public access to 100,000 acres of Central Montana backcountry was celebrated Monday with the opening of the Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area located off the south end of Red Hill Road.
The newest of Fish, Wildlife and Parks Wildlife Management Areas, the Big Snowy Mountains WMA contains 5,600 acres and provides important connections to both public lands and wildlife habitat.
Governor Greg Gianforte officially opened the WMA at noon on Monday, surrounded by a host of partner organizations that assisted with the project.
“This was a team effort,” the Governor said, pausing to thank all of the people who worked to make the WMA possible. “The Big Snowy Mountains are very important. When world-class resources like this aren’t available to the public, local communities miss out.”
Calling the WMA a model for future partnerships between Fish, Wildlife and Parks and local communities, the Governor pointed to a unique agreement that continues livestock grazing on the WMA into the future.
“The land will remain available for cattle grazing in perpetuity. This is a model that we can use to continue to build access to public lands by creating consensus and listening to the voices of the local community members,” Gianforte said.
“This is a win-win for Montana,” he added.
The Montana Land Board approved the state’s purchase of the 5,677-acre ranch in Golden Valley County last fall. The state purchased the property from Shodair Children’s Hospital, which had received it as a donation from Forrest Allen.
Allen was born in 1921 on the land that is now the WMA, and graduated from Ryegate High School. After fighting in WWII, Allen moved to Wyoming where he raised sheep. When he died, he left his original family ranch to Shodair Children’s Hospital.
“We knew we were going to have to sell it,” said Shodair CEO Craig Aasved. “I grew up in Lewistown and I still know some people there, so one of the first things I did was to contact someone I know who is very active with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and that got things rolling.”
The non-profit elk foundation purchased the property and conveyed it to FWP, according to RMEF Lands Program Manager Mike Mueller.
“Only once in a while do days like this happen,” Mueller said at the opening ceremony on Monday. “This is really important, what we are doing today.”
Mueller then presented the Governor with the RMEF Partnership Award.
FWP Deputy Director Dustin Temple said the WMA represented the culmination of “a ton of work” by all the partners.
“This demonstrates our commitment to working collaboratively, including with the ag community,” Temple said.
Representatives of three Montana Tribal communities attended the opening.
Clancy Sivertsen representing the Little Shell Tribe told the audience, “This is a big, big deal. Our people lived in this country and they used everything to make their tools, clothing, the whole works for the culture. This is huge not only for the Little Shell people, but all the people in Montana to have this available. Thank you from the Little Shell.”
According to the Governor’s office, the new WMA consists of mountain/foothill and prairie grassland habitats with no farmed or crop land. It provides excellent habitat and access to the Big Snowy’s elk herd, as well as habitat for black bear, mule deer, pronghorn, and at least 22 animals listed as species of concern.
“We have a vested interest in seeing land conserved for wildlife habitat while also keeping ranchers on the landscape. This project accomplishes both, and it’s something to be proud of,” the governor said.
The Big Snowy Mountains WMA can be accessed either by taking Red Hill Road to Metzger Road, or by taking Montana Highway 297 out of Judith Gap, then following Judith Gap Road to Metzger Road. The WMA is open from May 15 through Dec. 1.
