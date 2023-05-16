Public access to 100,000 acres of Central Montana backcountry was celebrated Monday with the opening of the Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area located off the south end of Red Hill Road.

The newest of Fish, Wildlife and Parks Wildlife Management Areas, the Big Snowy Mountains WMA contains 5,600 acres and provides important connections to both public lands and wildlife habitat.

