Fergus County Clerk and Recorder Janel Tucek attended a bill signing with Governor Greg Gianforte at the capitol last month.
The bill, HB 536, was the only bill the Montana Clerk and Recorder’s Association brought forward in the 2023 legislative session.
“The bill, which passed both the House and the Senate, says official write-in candidates have to file papers declaring their candidacy,” Tucek said. “In the past we [election administrators] have spent a lot of wasted time having to count undeclared write-ins. For example, every election we get write ins like Donald Duck, and under the old law we had to count the number of votes for each of those. Now that HB 536 has passed, we only will have to count to votes for declared write-in candidates.”
Tucek said the idea is to improve the efficiency of counting ballots and get election results back more quickly.
She said the bill signing, April 20, was a good day for Montana’s clerks and recorders, most of whom also serve as their county’s election administrators.
“We work really hard when the legislature is in session, either promoting our bills or testifying on other bills. This was one of the fun times,” she said of the bill signing event.
