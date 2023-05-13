HB 536.png

Fergus County Clerk and Recorder Janel Tucek (back row, second from left) gathers with other Montana clerks and recorders to celebrate the Governor’s signing of HB 536.

 Photo courtesy of Governor's Office

Fergus County Clerk and Recorder Janel Tucek attended a bill signing with Governor Greg Gianforte at the capitol last month.

The bill, HB 536, was the only bill the Montana Clerk and Recorder’s Association brought forward in the 2023 legislative session.

