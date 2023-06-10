Significant rebates of both property tax and income tax were approved during the recent Montana legislative session. Monday Governor Gianforte signed a bill to increase the property tax rebate by 35%.

House bills 192 and 222, which passed in March, provided for rebates to be eligible taxpayers for income taxes paid in 2021 and for property taxes paid in 2022 and 2023.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.