Brevig Charolais

Brevig Charolais held their annual Cattlemen’s Value Bull Sale on Friday April 7 at Lewistown Livestock Auction with 69 bulls crossing the auction block.

 Photo by Kris Descheemaeker

The Brevig Charolais Cattlemen's Value Bull sale was held at Lewistown Livestock Auction Friday, April 7. Kyle Shobe served as auctioneer, with the sale also broadcast by Superior Livestock Auctions for those unable to attend and bid in person.

Brevig Charolais was established in 1986 by Clark and Gail Brevig. The ranch, located Northwest of Lewistown off of Hanover Road, has become multi-generational with the addition of their sons Cole and Chase in the business. The family markets bulls on calving ease, explosive growth, high marbling, longevity and a gentle disposition.

