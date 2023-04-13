The Brevig Charolais Cattlemen's Value Bull sale was held at Lewistown Livestock Auction Friday, April 7. Kyle Shobe served as auctioneer, with the sale also broadcast by Superior Livestock Auctions for those unable to attend and bid in person.
Brevig Charolais was established in 1986 by Clark and Gail Brevig. The ranch, located Northwest of Lewistown off of Hanover Road, has become multi-generational with the addition of their sons Cole and Chase in the business. The family markets bulls on calving ease, explosive growth, high marbling, longevity and a gentle disposition.
All bulls going through the sale were semen tested and guaranteed for the first breeding season. Bulls were also guaranteed for disposition when the buyer picked the bull up on sale day or the Brevig family delivered the bull to the new owner. Dr. Greg Carlson of Horizon Veterinary Services assisted the Brevig family with their herd health program. Ultrasound carcass information was available with Sonja Gregory, Bar D Livestock Services as the ultrasound tech.
“The sale went good all things considered with Clark and his condition,” said Gail Brevig.
Clark had a 4-wheeler accident just about two weeks before the sale and was airlifted to Billings with a severely broken leg. Gail reports he is back in Lewistown recovering at CMMC but can’t put any weight on the leg and is looking at another eight weeks of recovery time.
The Brevig bull offering consisted of sixty-nine yearling Charolais bulls, including a mixture of the traditional cream colored and red colored bulls. Red Charolais or red factor Charolais, as they are often called, are Charolais cattle that have been bred to be dilution gene-free and express the red coloring.
Typically, Charolais cattle are white to cream in color due to a dilution gene. According to Milton W. Orr, Extension Agent with The University of Tennessee-Green County, a homozygous (alike) pair of dilution genes can dilute the solid-colored animal to almost white or cream colored. Most solid white or cream-colored cattle are genetically red or black but are homozygous (both genes the same) for the dilution genes that dilute the pigmentation to white or cream color.
Buyers were local as well as around Montana and Utah. The top selling bull went to Verploegen’s in Havre with the second top selling bull to Neumann’s at Geyser.
The Brevig family offered several giveaways to those who purchased bulls. With each bull purchase, the buyer’s name went into a drawing whether they were buying in-person, over the internet, or a third-party on-site buyer. The Dewalt Spotlight and battery pack went to Dan Moseman and $100 was given to Rob Sorenson of Forsyth.
