James Bergstrom

Rep. James Bergstrom speaks at the Council on Aging in Lewistown during the 2023 Montana Legislature transmittal break.

 Photo by Katherine Sears

Half-way through his first legislative session, Representative James Bergstrom (HD 30, R, Buffalo) isn’t content to just coast. The freshman legislator has introduced six bills, one of which turned out to be fairly controversial.

“I wanted to carry HB 448, the “Workers Freedom” bill,” Bergstrom told the News-Argus. “The bill dealt with a worker being able to choose whether or not they wanted to be part of union. [It] also specifically protected a person’s right to join a union if they wanted.”

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at reporter@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.