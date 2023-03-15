Half-way through his first legislative session, Representative James Bergstrom (HD 30, R, Buffalo) isn’t content to just coast. The freshman legislator has introduced six bills, one of which turned out to be fairly controversial.
“I wanted to carry HB 448, the “Workers Freedom” bill,” Bergstrom told the News-Argus. “The bill dealt with a worker being able to choose whether or not they wanted to be part of union. [It] also specifically protected a person’s right to join a union if they wanted.”
Bergstrom said he was a little surprised at the strong opposition to the bill, which never made it out of committee.
“Many of the messages I received [showed people] seemed to think the bill was about outlawing unions,” Bergstrom said. “I guess they didn’t read the bill before commenting on [it]. I am not against unions or people being in unions. I am against people being forced to join a union to work at a job.”
Bergstrom said he was aware that some politicians didn’t want to take a stand on the controversial issue prior to the next election. He also felt some who might support the bill were afraid to say so.
“The unions did use some intimidation tactics to discourage people from testifying for this bill and I…personally received a threat from a union member,” Bergstrom said.
Less controversial bills approved
Other bills that Bergstrom sponsored moved easily through committee hearings and the full house.
House Bill 295 deals with loosening nepotism rules for small counties. Bergstrom said he was asked to carry the bill, which aims to make it easier to find people to serve on boards and commissions in counties with fewer than 10,000 residents.
“The County Commissioners already had the right to appoint [someone who is related] to a bureau, board or commission as long as the related commissioner abstained from the vote,” Bergstrom said. “HB 295 just gives that option to other bureaus, boards or commissions.”
The bill passed the House Local Government Committee on a vote of 16-0, and passed the full House, 100-0. It now will be heard by the Senate. Bergstrom said he expects it to pass.
Another bill that Bergstrom carried, HB 41, the “Incumbent Worker Training Grant” bill, provides funding for training employees.
“As written, this program provides up to $2,500 per individual for short-term training,” Bergstrom said. “There is $540,000 appropriated for the program right now. This bill makes changes to encourage more businesses to apply for the grant. One-third of the money will be available to businesses with fewer than 20 employees, one-third to businesses with 21-50 employees and one-third to businesses with over 50 employees.”
Bergstrom said even though the funding has been available for five years, only slightly more than half of it has been requested.
“Any type of business can apply for these funds. I encourage Central Montana businesses to look into this grant program if they have employees who need some additional training,” Bergstrom said.
Other issues of importance
In addition to sponsoring bills, Bergstrom is working on a resolution for mandatory Country of Origin Labeling, and seeking solutions to a problem with public lands access in the Buffalo area.
“I know Montana farmers and ranchers want COOL, and so do Montana consumers,” Bergstrom said of his resolution. “If [it] passes, it will be sent to Montana’s congressional delegation, to the USDA and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.”
Bergstrom said he expects the resolution to pass.
The public lands access situation in the Buffalo area has to do with a road that has been blocked by a landowner.
“The road going up to Buffalo Canyon has been barricaded by a new landowner who owns a small stretch of the road that is the access to Forest Service land,” Bergstrom explained. “Local people have been going to the beautiful Buffalo Canyon for over 100 years to picnic, hike up to the Balancing Rock landmark and explore the two caves in the canyon. I will work to get the barricade taken down and reopen access to Buffalo Canyon.”
The big picture view
Overall, Bergstrom said he felt the first half of the 2023 legislative session went well.
“The biggest thing we have done is to pass bills that give back over $1 billion to taxpayers and property owners,” he said. “These bills were passed right along party lines.”
Bergstrom said he has learned it’s not as easy to get a bill passed as some might think.
“It is quite a process to get a bill written, through committee and passed by the full House, and then start over in the Senate and on to the Governor,” Bergstrom said. “It is a process. But it’s a good process.”
Bergstrom said he’s also been surprised by the amount of communication he receives from constituents and others.
“It is not uncommon for me to receive 300-400 messages every day,” he said, adding, “I always try to make at least a brief response to any message from people that live in my district. I want to thank the people of HD 30 for giving me the opportunity to represent them in Helena.”
Bergstrom can be reached at James.Bergstrom@legmt.gov.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.