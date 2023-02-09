Gateway Simmental and Lucky Cross kicked off the 2023 bull sale season in Central Montana with their 43rd annual Gateway Breeding Value Bull Sale on Monday, Feb. 6 at the ranch near Lewistown. A good-sized crowd took advantage of the buyer’s lunch served before the sale which started at noon.
Co-owner Jim Butcher did his usual welcome from the sale block and then auctioneer Ty Thompson got the sale underway selling 226 bulls with an average of $6,215. Bidding was available through Superior Livestock Auction for those unable to attend the sale in person.
The top selling bull was Lot #4, selling for $26,000, 200K, a 5/8 Sim 3/8 AN son of Southern Fortune Teller whose dam is GW Miss Pendleton 013.
“200K exhibits the length, fleshing ability and style we really like” Jim Butcher said. Two GW High Ball sons went for $11,000 each.
Something new Gateway offered in this year’s sale was all bulls were sold in their entirety with full possession and 100 percent of the semen rights. In past years, Gateway, like many seedstock producers, had retained a percentage of the semen rights on all of the bulls marketed.
“We believe when our customers compete to purchase our genetics, that confidence and investment should be rewarded with the ownership in its entirety,” said Jim Butcher.
Instead of retained semen rights, Gateway will reserve the right to collect two hundred units of semen for in herd use at Gateway’s expense and at the buyer’s convenience on all bulls sold in the 2023 sale.
The Tom and Jim Butcher families supported Bulls for Blue through the Montana FFA Foundation with their donation of 10 percent of the proceeds from Lot 10, 223K, a 5/8 Simmental-3/8 Angus breed bull, which sold for $7,500.
Like Gateway, other Montana seedstock producers across the state will be participating in the Bulls for Blue program to help support FFA members with startup funds for Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) projects related to the beef industry. Producers donate 10 percent of the proceeds from Lot 10 at their annual bull sale.
The Gateway breeding program has been working on development of a black and red, balanced, maternal option for ranchers since 1989. In 2001, before the name Sim/Angus was coined by the Simmental association, Gateway named their hybrid program Lucky Cross and have stuck with the proprietary ranch hybrid name. Today the Lucky Cross genetics are recognized within the cattle industry as top-quality bulls and feeders.
“The idea of a documented superior hybrid animal is coming to fruition with the advent of multiple breed evaluation, genomic testing, and programs like Right Mate and Right choice," said Butcher. "In the 30-some years we have been working on this vision, it is really growing roots. Early on the vision was clear, but the database and tools were unavailable.”
Right Mate is powered by Top Genomics LLC and combines specific genomic information with the long proven Expected Progeny Differences, which give the buyer a deeper understanding of how a bull they purchase will fit into their breeding program.
Each bull in the Gateway sale was evaluated and given a logo so those looking at the bulls’ figures had an idea of what the genomic makeup of that particular bull was. G+ rated bulls would help producers move their herd forward with cost reduction and income producing traits, while an ACE rated bull would deliver consistent and predictable calving ease. The ATM rated bulls are meant to be used on mature cows and for the purpose of adding performance, pay weight and end product value to a producer’s herd.