Gateway Simmental and Lucky Cross kicked off the 2023 bull sale season in Central Montana with their 43rd annual Gateway Breeding Value Bull Sale on Monday, Feb. 6 at the ranch near Lewistown. A good-sized crowd took advantage of the buyer’s lunch served before the sale which started at noon.

Co-owner Jim Butcher did his usual welcome from the sale block and then auctioneer Ty Thompson got the sale underway selling 226 bulls with an average of $6,215. Bidding was available through Superior Livestock Auction for those unable to attend the sale in person.