This weekend, they ride.
After a six-year hiatus, the Burnt Timber Cross-Country race will return Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14 for two days of riding across Missouri River Breaks country.
This weekend, they ride.
After a six-year hiatus, the Burnt Timber Cross-Country race will return Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14 for two days of riding across Missouri River Breaks country.
“We all decided it was time to bring it back,” said McKensie (Butcher) Gremaux, who with her cousin, Katie, began organizing this year’s event in the fall of 2022.
The race’s origin dates back to 2002, when a group of riding friends known as The Peck Hill Rough Riders sought to share their “little patch of heaven” with the motocross community. With just 40 riders that year, the race quickly grew to two days of events and over 280 riders.
Cousins McKensie and Katie Butcher took over the organization of the event in 2011, but the race ran into insurance issues, prompting the family to step away from organizing the event.
This weekend, Burnt Timber will make its comeback debut at the Butcher Rolling Hills Ranch southeast of Winifred.
“We’re excited to bring it back and get people here from around the state,” said McKensie.
However, they are keeping an eye on the weather as there is rain in the forecast for Central Montana this week.
“We’re keeping a close eye on the track and road conditions as they change,” Butchers stated in a post on the event’s social media. “We’ll assess the road and track conditions Friday morning and let you know by 8 a.m. if we need to make any adjustments of reschedule.”
If the weather cooperates, this will be the first race in Montana’s 406XC series this year.
Burnt Timber begins Friday, May 12, with gates opening at 3 p.m. A pre-ride for the Saturday course will begin at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, gates open at 6 a.m. with races beginning at 10 a.m. There are classes for all ages of youth and ability levels from age 4 to age 16 that will ride throughout the day Saturday.
Sunday’s classes include open, veteran, senior, women, and master.
There is a charge per vehicle for spectators.
Check for weather updates on the Burnt Timber Cross-Country Facebook page.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.