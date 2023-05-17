Nearly 80 people representing businesses across Montana gathered at the Yogo Inn Monday morning to hear from Malmstrom Air Force Base representatives about contracting for products and services.
The event, hosted by Snowy Mountain Development Corporation, was planned by SMDC Government Contracting Advisor Josy Eades. The focus was on working with the U.S. Air Force, which has business opportunities related to the Base.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to hold one of these Air Force workshops in person since COVID,” Eades said. “We are really pleased with the turnout. We have people signed up from Helena, Bozeman, Billings, even Kalispell. There are about 20-30 Central Montana business owners registered. We just hope to build relationships with all these businesses, and help them successfully get government contracts.”
Malmstrom Director of Business Operations Jayce Blood walked participants through the basic concepts of Air Force contracting. Topics covered included how to contract with the Base, the most common products and services the Base purchases, and the methods they use for procurement of goods and services.
Following the general discussion, business owners were able to meet one-on-one with representatives to better ensure their ability to work with the Air Force.
The event was one of several spring training sessions sponsored by Snowy Mountain Development Corporation to assist Central Montana businesses.
“Our role in this is to promote government contracting as a way for local businesses to sell their products and services. We hope to teach them in how be successful with local, state and federal government contracting,” Eades said.
