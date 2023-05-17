MalmstromContracting

Malmstrom Director of Business Operations Jayce Blood (far right) explains how the Air Force Base handles business contracts for goods and services.

 Photo by Deb Hill

Nearly 80 people representing businesses across Montana gathered at the Yogo Inn Monday morning to hear from Malmstrom Air Force Base representatives about contracting for products and services.

The event, hosted by Snowy Mountain Development Corporation, was planned by SMDC Government Contracting Advisor Josy Eades. The focus was on working with the U.S. Air Force, which has business opportunities related to the Base.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.