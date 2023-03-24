Physical improvements proposed to the Stanford School come with a price tag, a $9 million one. Information is now available for residents in the school district to calculate their individual costs when considering the bond measure.
Stanford School Superintendent Craig Crawford has stated that 31 percent of the $9 million request will be paid by residents and/or owners of agricultural land, totaling $2.79 million over the next 25 years. The approximately $3 million will divided among the district based on the below equation.
How to calculate the tax increase for your property Crawford provided the following link and equation so that individuals can calculate what their added taxes will become should the proposal pass voters.
Type in your name or business name(s). You can also narrow it down by county.
When you find your name and property/double click on it.
Under “Value History,” there is a section called “Taxable Value.”
Find the 2022 value, and multiply it by 0.10383.
For example, an $85,000 home in Stanford has a taxable value of $1,147, so the yearly tax increase would be around $120 a year. For a $300,000 home, the annual increase would be around $420 a year, so on and so fourth.
The proposed bond seeks to construct teacher housing, overcome failures of infrastructure, inadequate classroom space to students special needs and preschool students, lack of ADA-compliant locker rooms and make the school more accessible to the community. It also aims to construct teacher housing.
Voter registration will close April 3; ballots will be mailed April 13, and the Bond Levy election will be placed for vote by May 2, 2023.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.