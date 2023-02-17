Newborn calf

Newborn calves are starting to appear across the Central Montana landscape although it has been a rough start to the calving season with winter storms, ice and pine needle abortions up from past years.

 Courtesy photo

It is the time of year when calves start to dot the Central Montana landscape with area producers starting into the 2023 calving season. So far, several cold spells have made calving more difficult for ranchers.

Greg Carlson, D.V.M. with Horizon Veterinary in Lewistown noted it has been a rough start to calving season.