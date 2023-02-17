It is the time of year when calves start to dot the Central Montana landscape with area producers starting into the 2023 calving season. So far, several cold spells have made calving more difficult for ranchers.
Greg Carlson, D.V.M. with Horizon Veterinary in Lewistown noted it has been a rough start to calving season.
“We saw a huge increase in ice related abortions in December and pine needle abortions were way up in January,” Carlson said.
As Lewistown streets saw the ice build up this winter, so did the pastures where cattle reside. Just moving from feed grounds to water became treacherous in some pastures and a fall on the ice can break the umbilical cord, causing the cow to abort.
According to the Agriculture Research Service the needles, green or dry, of ponderosa pine, including bull pine, lodgepole pine and common juniper can cause abortion when grazed by cattle. Induced abortions generally occur in late fall to early spring, during the last trimester of pregnancy. Cattle will sometimes graze pine needles during storms with increased snow, wind, cold, changes in feed, or hunger. The toxin that causes abortion is isocupressic acid, the level of which can vary from year to year. This year seems to have produced a higher toxicity rate in the needles.
Most producers that calve this time of year have some kind of indoor facility where newborn calves are housed until they are dry and have had their very important first milk before going out into the elements. The cold snaps mean added around the clock checks to make sure calves have the best opportunity to survive the cold. Severe cold also means equipment does not run as expected and water can freeze, which adds to the workload.
No ranch is the same as far as calving strategies. Each ranch has a management plan that fits the individual operation. Many in the area have changed their calving dates to March and April after experiencing the very tough winters of 2017 and 2018. March and April tend to have better weather, but storms can still create mud and wet weather that can cause problems for newborn calves. Some producers have even moved calving dates into May and June when cows can calve on grass and the weather doesn’t have such an impact.
“We still calve this time of year because of our overall operation,” said Connie Olsen, who ranches with her husband, Todd, and son, Jeremy, on Beaver Creek west of Lewistown. “Our calves have to be old enough to trail up the mountain to summer pasture in June and with our farming, we don’t have the manpower to watch cows and farm come April.”
The Olsens trail their cattle 11 miles to summer pasture in the foothills of the Snowy Mountains.
Many of the registered breeders in the area are calving this time of year.
“We calve this time of year for the development of our registered bulls and putting more pounds on the steer calves when we sell them in October,” said Sheri Westphal, who operates Westphal Red Angus along with her husband, Vic, and daughter, Jenni Hedman. “Calving this time of year gives our calves the age and growth they need when we market them.”
The Westphals have outside help during calving as both Vic, as head coach, and Jenny as assistant coach with the Winnett/Grass Range Lady Rams, are taken away from the calving corrals when coaching duties call.
Dr. Carlson agrees that this is the time of year most registered breeders need to be calving to have the growth development for the bulls they are selling in their production sales.
“Central Montana has some of the best genetics in the industry. We ask yearling bulls, who are really just teenagers, to perform more like adults and they do, because of those good genetics.”
But Carlson also says there is a good reason why deer and elk have their young in May and June. There is less metabolic demand calving in these months which saves on feed costs. Calving more toward May and June saves on labor cost, and there is a higher percentage of live calves. More calves to market can make up for the number of pounds given up by calving later.
For those who have chosen to keep the start of calving to January and February, it has been an up and down season with weather hindering one day and giving sunshine and reprieve the next.