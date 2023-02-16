CancerCenterDonation

Century Senior Project Managers (from left) Guy Slaybaugh, Zach Heer, Anthony Butcher and Kurt Carlson stand next to the company's sign. Century committed to a $100,000 donation for the new cancer center at CMMC.

 Courtesy Photo

The fund to build the cancer center at CMMC received another large donation from a local business, this time from Century Companies.

“We’ve committed to contributing $100,000 over three years,” said Kevin Myhre, Century’s Director of Business Development. “We’ve already paid half of that, though.”

