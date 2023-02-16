The fund to build the cancer center at CMMC received another large donation from a local business, this time from Century Companies.
“We’ve committed to contributing $100,000 over three years,” said Kevin Myhre, Century’s Director of Business Development. “We’ve already paid half of that, though.”
“We so appreciate Century’s contribution to the Cancer Center. They’ve always been one of those cornerstone type businesses of Lewistown and this is yet another example of their commitment to our community," said Scott Solberg, Cancer Center Committee chairman.
Myhre said the decision to support the planned cancer treatment facility wasn’t a difficult one.
“We employ between 140 and 160 people, many of whom live here in the Lewistown area,” he said. “We have a lot of families. The cancer center will affect probably every single one of them.”
Myhre said Century’s management team felt the benefit of donating was clear.
“We all know people who have had to drive two hours to Billings for treatment. It was easy for us to see the value in making this donation,” he said.
Myhre said the generous donation was in keeping with the company’s history.
“Century has a significant history and culture of philanthropy,” he said, “starting with the original owner Jack Morgenstern to Tim Robertson to now. The former owners are still involved and the tradition carries on. Our goal is to be part of the community, to be a good employer now and into the future. We want to be part of building that good future.”
Century Companies was established by Jack and Ann Morgenstern in the mid-1970s as Century Paving. Since then the company has branched out, providing infrastructure services across the west with an emphasis in Montana and Wyoming.
