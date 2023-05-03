Fergus County commissioners are closely watching a bill that would allow marijuana tax money to be used for county roads.
Sponsored by Senator Mike Lang (R, Malta), Senate Bill 442 is on its way to the Governor for signing, having passed its third read Monday 48 to 1.
Lang explained his bill would distribute the nearly $54 million in yearly marijuana taxes in the following manner:
11% to the HEART fund (addiction recovery and treatment)
20% to construct and maintain county roads
5% to the veterans and surviving spouses revenue account
12% to state parks, trails and facilities, and non-game accounts
20% to a new Habitat Legacy account.
Lang said the reasoning behind adding county roads to the mix is that county roads provide important public land access, especially in rural areas of the state.
“This is a great bill for Montana and a great bill for the use of the marijuana taxes,” Lang told the legislators.
Fergus County Commissioner Ross Butcher, who also serves as the vice president of the Montana Association of Counties, agrees.
“Think about roads like Crooked Creek or near Valentine,” he said. “Lots of recreational users come here from the urban areas and they need those roads to be passable, yet we have very restricted funding for roadwork in the county and we use those funds where there is the most traffic.”
Butcher said by his estimate, Fergus County would stand to gain almost $1 million more in funding annually if SB 442 is signed into law.
“That’s a lot,” he said, adding that MACO has come out in support of the bill also.
In fact, it would appear the bill has a broad base of supporters, including public lands access advocates.
The sole voice against the bill at the Legislature Monday was Representative Tanner Smith (R, Lakeside).
“This is bad policy for our state…Now we’re going to have local road and bridge departments dependent on drug money,” he said.
The bill passed both the House and Senate with nearly unanimous support, and is headed to the Governor’s office, one day ahead of the May 2 cutoff for appropriation bills.
