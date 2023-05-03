Fergus County commissioners are closely watching a bill that would allow marijuana tax money to be used for county roads.

Sponsored by Senator Mike Lang (R, Malta), Senate Bill 442 is on its way to the Governor for signing, having passed its third read Monday 48 to 1.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.