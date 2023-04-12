The average family in the U.S. throws out more than 9,000 pieces of cardboard every year, according to EPA statistics. More than 17 billion cardboard tubes are thrown away annually. Nearly 100% of the mountains of cardboard trash could be recycled, saving landfill space and reducing sulfur-dioxide emissions, but only if there are local cardboard recycling programs.

Lewistown’s cardboard recycling program, offered through Snowy Mountain Industries, ended three years ago, due to a combination of complications from the pandemic and cost.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.