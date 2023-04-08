Julianna Bebeau of Lewistown is the winner of this year’s Chokecherry logo contest. Bebeau’s win was announced this week, along with the youth winner, Sira Curry.
The logo is a big part of promoting the annual Chokecherry Festival event, which takes place the Saturday after Labor Day. This year, the 34th Chokecherry Festival, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Bebeau’s pencil and marker image shows a picnic table covered with a striped cloth and chokecherry edibles such as jam and pie. In the background is the iconic clock tower of the Fergus County courthouse.
Bebeau said while she’s been an artist since she could “put my hand to paper,” this is only the second time she’s entered the Chokecherry logo contest.
“I entered once in seventh grade, but I didn’t win,” Bebeau said.
This week she learned about her success when it was announced over the radio.
“I was at work and I jumped out of my chair and yelled,” she said.
As the contest winner, Bebeau will see her design used on posters and other promotional items, as well as decorating coffee cups, sweatshirts and other merchandise.
“They said I will get samples of the merchandise with my design on it,” she said.
Bebeau, who works as the office manager for Dr. Hecht at Community Chiropractic, has lived in Lewistown since the age of 5 and is a 2012 graduate of Fergus High School.
Winner of the youth category, 11-year-old Sira Curry of Lewistown said she enjoys doing watercolor paintings and thought it would be fun to enter the contest just to see if she could win.
“I wanted to keep it simple,” she said of her winning design. “We have several chokecherry bushes and I eat a lot of them, but you have to wait until later, like October, when they are sweet.”
This year’s Chokecherry logo might not be the last Central Montanans see of her artwork. Having won this contest, Curry said she might enter the contest for the design of next year’s Central Montana Fair booklet cover as well. The aspiring pilot and artist also beads jewelry and is thinking of opening an online store for her artwork.
“The hardest part is coming up with a name for it,” Curry said.
Several other artists also submitted entries in the logo contest. Holly Jensen took second place in the contest and Dakota Wood took third.
“We really appreciate the judges who took the time to stop by the office and review the designs,” said Candyce Shirey, Lewistown Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.
The Chamber produces the Chokecherry Festival and sponsors the logo contest.
Other Chamber news
Shirey said there has been good response in terms of early reservations for Chokecherry booths and she is looking forward to another busy event.
In addition, reservations for the Charlie Russell Chew-Choo dinner trains recently opened and train seats are filling up quickly.
“We are having 11 trains this year, rather than the 13 we had last year,” she said, explaining that a new caterer, the Yogo Inn, necessitated some work-arounds.
