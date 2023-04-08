Julianna Bebeau of Lewistown is the winner of this year’s Chokecherry logo contest. Bebeau’s win was announced this week, along with the youth winner, Sira Curry.

The logo is a big part of promoting the annual Chokecherry Festival event, which takes place the Saturday after Labor Day. This year, the 34th Chokecherry Festival, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.