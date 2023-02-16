It’s been about a year since Fergus County pulled out of the Central Montana Health District, leaving the organization covering five counties instead of six. In addition to reconfiguring the Health District’s budget and administration, Director Sue Woods also had to deal with learning that the lease at Centennial Plaza would not be renewed.
Now resettled in the Bank Electric Building on Main Street, Woods said it’s been a year of transition and regrouping.
“We were lucky to be able to work out an agreement with One Health where they would serve as our administrative arm. They have oversight on payroll, human resources, wages and benefits and budgets. It’s working really well, in part because One Health was already working with the Custer County Health District in a similar way,” Woods said.
“I think it’s working so well, this could become a model for other health districts,” she added.
The Health District still maintains a Board of Health, all the members of which are county commissioners.
“The Board of Health has final say on public health decisions such as variances and public health orders,” Woods said. “We rotate the board meetings around each of the five counties and our office here in Lewistown. A representative from One Health attends each meeting to give an update on the financials.”
Initially, after learning the Health District might have to move, Woods said she and the board explored relocating out of Lewistown to one of the other counties.
“We looked at the logistics and while it might seem contradictory to be based here when serving other counties, we are equi-distant to every location that we serve. If we had moved the office to one of the outlying counties, it would have been farther to travel, and I question whether all of our staff would have been willing to move with the district,” Woods said.
Luckily the suite of offices the Health District was able to secure on the second floor of the Bank Electric building has met its needs well. The new layout includes office space for Woods, Sanitarian Megan Spry, Disease Intervention Specialist RN Leann Fisk, Public Health Nurse Tammy Jo Douglass, Health Education Specialist Kendra Seilstad and Administrative Assistant Becky Baszczuk. There is also room for the clinic, where vaccines are administered, and a conference room.
“We are very pleased. The building owner is Dev Warren, who lives in the Flathead but he is a person who buys and renovates older buildings and he was very good at working with us when we were looking at the space,” Woods said. “The building manager, Quincy McCord, has also been very good to work with.”
Woods said, while she hates moving and doesn’t want to have to do it again, there was a benefit.
“When we knew we had to move, we decided it was time to purge. We got a company to bring a big shredder and we got rid of a lot of old reports and other unnecessary paperwork. That fits well with One Health’s goal to be as paper free as possible. We saved what we needed to, but we purged like you wouldn’t believe.”
Woods said for the most part the reconfiguring of the Central Montana Health District after the Fergus County commissioners voted to leave hasn’t caused many issues for the people she and her team serve.
“Most of the confusion seems to be with environmental health services, but we just refer the Fergus County residents to their contract sanitarians,” Woods said.
Fisk, who runs the clinic, said she will administer vaccines to anyone who wants one, regardless of where they live.
“If we have it and they want it, we’ll do it,” Fisk said. “They do the same at the Fergus County nurse’s office. We consider it a missed opportunity if we have to send someone away in those circumstances. It’s better to go ahead and give the vaccine, because it might be the only time they were able to get it.”
The same is true for the Health District's Car Seat Passenger Safety instruction.
“We have some car seats available, and two certified installers, in case anyone needs that,” Woods said.
Overall, after reconfiguring the board and administration and physically moving the office, the Central Montana Health District hasn’t missed a beat.
“It’s business as usual,” Woods said.