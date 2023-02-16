Health District Becky Baszczuk

Central Montana Health District Administrative Assistant Becky Baszczuk is a recent addition to the district's staff.

 Photo by Deb Hill

It’s been about a year since Fergus County pulled out of the Central Montana Health District, leaving the organization covering five counties instead of six. In addition to reconfiguring the Health District’s budget and administration, Director Sue Woods also had to deal with learning that the lease at Centennial Plaza would not be renewed.

Now resettled in the Bank Electric Building on Main Street, Woods said it’s been a year of transition and regrouping.

