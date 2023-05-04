Come kick off your boots and enjoy an evening among Central Montana Resource Council members, and friends interested in clean water, clean energy, local food and family agriculture sustainability. CMRC’s 2023 Annual Meeting & Dinner will be held 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at St. James Episcopal Church, 502 West Montana Street in Lewistown.

A social hour will be followed by a delicious, home-cooked meal including pasta entrees, a variety of salads, and delicious pies from the kitchens of CMRC members. During dinner, there will be a short business meeting featuring CMRC’s past year achievements, plans for the future, and a toast to our 10th anniversary.

