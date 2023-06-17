Weston Hersel seats his rope on his way to a third-place finish in team roping at the Montana High School Rodeo Finals earlier this month. Hersel will compete at the National High School Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming in July.
Central Montana Rodeo Club members Aliyah Freed, Hayden Henderson, Sage Henderson, Taten Erickson, Landon Burleigh, Weston Hersel, Shaylee Berg, Kaitlyn Carter, and Ali Erickson take a break at the Montana High School Rodeo Finals earlier this month. (Not pictured are Brady and Jace Bantz).
Landon Burleigh makes a grab for his steer. Burleigh came in third at the Finals and will compete at the National High School Rodeo in Wyoming in July.
Photo Courtesy of Sherry Berg/Rimrock Photography
Hobson's Taten Erickson competes in steer wrestling at the Montana High School Rodeo, where he was second. He will travel to Gillette, Wyoming in July for the National High School Rodeo.
Photo courtesy of Sherry Berg/RimRock Photography
Photo courtesy of Sherry Berg/Rimrock Photography
