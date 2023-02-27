Quilts

Quilts hang inside St. James Episcopal during a past "Blessing of the quilts" held at the church. 

 Courtesy photo

Grace Camp is the first camping session of Camp Marshall, run by the Episcopal Diocese of Montana, on Flathead Lake. This is a free camp for 3rd through 8th graders with a parent in prison. Since St. James’ folks and friends from the area began sending quilts in 2015, we have averaged about 30 quilts a year. These children come from difficult circumstances and some have never had gifts. When they are able to pick the quilt they want, their faces light up and they usually immediately wrap the quilts around themselves.

COVID impacted the ability for Grace Camp to occur in the same way it impacted all of life. As a result, we learned the quilts were needed in a variety of situations. In addition to Grace Camp, quilts are shared with the Montana Highway Patrol Project Hope (Make A Wish), Lewistown Police and Fergus County Sheriff's Departments, the Central Montana Children's Advocacy Center, and with people who are hurting because of physical illness or emotional struggles. The person making the quilt can designate where they want the quilt to go if they desire.