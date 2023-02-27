Grace Camp is the first camping session of Camp Marshall, run by the Episcopal Diocese of Montana, on Flathead Lake. This is a free camp for 3rd through 8th graders with a parent in prison. Since St. James’ folks and friends from the area began sending quilts in 2015, we have averaged about 30 quilts a year. These children come from difficult circumstances and some have never had gifts. When they are able to pick the quilt they want, their faces light up and they usually immediately wrap the quilts around themselves.
COVID impacted the ability for Grace Camp to occur in the same way it impacted all of life. As a result, we learned the quilts were needed in a variety of situations. In addition to Grace Camp, quilts are shared with the Montana Highway Patrol Project Hope (Make A Wish), Lewistown Police and Fergus County Sheriff's Departments, the Central Montana Children's Advocacy Center, and with people who are hurting because of physical illness or emotional struggles. The person making the quilt can designate where they want the quilt to go if they desire.
If you would like to participate in this project by sewing a quilt/quilt top, see directions below. If you would like to support the effort with a donation toward quilting the top, batting, and bottom together, put a donation in an envelope marked camp quilts, donate through our website (www.stjameslewistownmt.com) or give the money to Darla Kolar our Treasurer. (You may write a check to St. James’ with camp quilts on the memo line.) Mailed donations can be sent to P.O. Box 744 in Lewistown, 59457.
· Either a pieced top or a fully completed quilt. Pieced tops will be sent to a professional quilter.
· 48” x 60” (Size is important so that each quilt is the same size.)
· Colorful and age appropriate for 8-13 year olds (animals, cars, western, sports, etc.) OR appropriate for adults who are fighting a physical illness or struggling emotionally.
· We bless the quilts in worship on The Day of Pentecost, May 28 this year, so please turn them in by May 22, if possible.
Plans are being made for two "sewing afternoons" in the St. James Parish Hall. On March 15 and March 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. people are invited to gather together and sew. Lunch and great company will be provided. Keep your eyes open for further details.
For questions, please contact Cathy Holmes, cathyah44@hotmail.com or 406-538-5350. If you or someone you know would benefit from a quilt, please contact the Reverend Jean Collins at 406-396-0920.