After 12 years as the “enforcer,” Rick Benton is looking forward to not having any rules to follow starting after he retires on April 14.

Benton has served as the City of Lewistown’s building inspector for a dozen years, a job that isn’t always joyful.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.