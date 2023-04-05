After 12 years as the “enforcer,” Rick Benton is looking forward to not having any rules to follow starting after he retires on April 14.
Benton has served as the City of Lewistown’s building inspector for a dozen years, a job that isn’t always joyful.
“It’s my job to enforce the building codes and sometimes people get upset. They forget we don’t write the codes, we just enforce them,” Benton said. “We’re not there to be friends with the builders, we’re there to protect the public so when you buy a house, you are buying something that is at least up to minimum code.”
While most local contractors want to do a good job, Benton said over the years he’s had to deal with what he called “storm chasers” — contractors who show up to repair storm damage or flood damage, but whose work doesn’t meet code and who are sometimes hard to find later on.
“The bank wants to know the work was done correctly when they give a loan, and if we don’t sign off on it, people can’t get their insurance to cover it,” Benton said.
Benton said codes are changing all the time, and many codes come down from the federal level to the states, including the energy codes and accessibility standards.
“Everyone gets upset over the energy code,” Benton said, “but it’s a federal thing. Buildings use more energy than vehicles do, and the codes are written to try and cut down on the amount of energy a building uses. Accessibility codes are another area where people can be surprised by what is required. The state adopts a building code and then municipalities adopt what the state does. Then the building inspector’s job is to enforce the codes.”
That means working with people who may already be frustrated when construction jobs are running late or costing more than expected.
“We try to work with people,” Benton said. “There are certain instances, for example historic buildings, where you just can’t meet the letter of the code.”
Benton said he applied for the job of building inspector due to his own interest in construction.
“I was too busted up to do what I really enjoy, which is carpentry,” he said. “As the building inspector, I get to look at plans and still be kind of involved in construction, even if I can’t do it myself any more.”
Not one to take his responsibilities lightly, Benton wound up heading the Montana Chapter of the International Code Council for the past seven years.
Now, however, with retirement looming, his days will take on a different kind of rhythm. Benton plans to work a full day on his final day in the office, April 14, but then, starting the very next morning, his focus will shift to his own interests.
“I’m going to a gun show in Billings on April 15,” he said, adding that filling his time won’t be difficult “I’ve got plenty of projects to do around the house. I also like to shoot sporting clays and go fishing. I plan to visit family and friends, too.”
Benton is currently training former Fire Chief Joe Ward, who will take over as building inspector.
“Joe’s a quick study and as fire chief, he’s familiar with some of the codes already,” Benton said. “He has a lot of questions; I hope I have the answers.”
