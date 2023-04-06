If things work out, Lewistown’s Brewery Flats may get an additional 22 acres…if things work out.
City Manager Holly Phelps told the City commissioners Monday night that she had been contacted by the property owner, Phillips 66.
“They’ve been knocking on my door for about the past year,” Phelps said.
Phelps explained the Phillips company originally proposed selling the property, which lies south of Brewery Flats, to the City for a fairly substantial amount.
“We weren’t interested. It seemed like they wanted full value or something close to it, and there is a lot that would need to be done, including continuing the cleanup,” Phelps said.
Phelps told the commissioners that, according to the rules from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Phillips 66 is required to clean the property before anything can be done with it.
“The level they are required to clean it to is determined by the use. The lowest level is for recreational use,” Phelps explained.
Phelps said she was briefing the commissioners about the property to see if there was interest in the City acquiring it, whether as a donation from Phillips 66 or a purchase.
“I’ve received some boiler plate [legal documents] from Phillips but nothing has been discussed in detail yet,” Phelps told the News-Argus after the commission meeting, adding it was too soon to know whether the commission wants to pursue this idea.
“I didn’t hear any of the commissioners say they were opposed to the idea,” Phelps said.
The commissioners, meeting as the Committee of the Whole, also heard a presentation from Lewistown Downtown Association President Mary Baumstark. Baumstark shared information about the LDA and discussed creating a downtown master plan to assist the organization with its planning efforts.
“A master plan would help to guide our goals,” Baumstark said.
In other business:
- The commission approved a conditional use permit for a counseling business to operate out of a residential property on Water Street.
- The commission appointed Courtney Moline to another term on the Fergus County/City of Lewistown Board of Health.
- Phelps announced April 1-Nov. 1 is the period when campers, trailers and boats are allowed to be parked along City streets, as long as they don’t impede traffic and are moved every five days.
- The City has applications available for seasonal staff at the trails, parks, pool, library and other locations.
- It was announced Mary Frieze has retired from the Library board, leaving an open position. Phelps said applicants for a prior opening on that board have been contacted and at least four of them are interested.
- An Arbor Day presentation, including planting of the first replacement street tree along Main Street, is scheduled for Friday, April 28 at 11 a.m. in front of Lewistown Insurance.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.