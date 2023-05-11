A regular meeting of the Lewistown City Commission will be held Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Central Montana Community Center, located at 307 West Watson.
A committee of the whole will be held at 6 p.m., where commissioners will hear a presentation from Central Montana Shelter Solutions, a group working to provide a warming shelter for homeless people in Lewistown.
At 7 p.m., commissioners will hear an annual report from the Fergus County Council on Aging.
Discussion and action will be held on:
1. Appointing Faith See to serve a three-year term and candidate to serve a two-year term on the City of Lewistown Police Commission
2. Authorizing the City Manager to enter into a Contract Inspection Services agreement between inspection services xi, llc and the City of Lewistown
3. Approving an overhead electric powerline easement to Northwestern Energy and authorizing the City Manager to sign the easement
4. Approving moving forward with the Department of Commerce to complete a growth policy update/comprehensive plan and authorizing the City Manager to sign an agreement if necessary
5. Approving Resolution No. 4122, a resolution of the City of Lewistown City Commission to notify Fergus County election administrator of the City’s desire to conduct the 2023 City general election by mail ballot
6. Approving a business license for Colstrip Electric, Inc. DBA CEI Electrical contractors
To participate virtually the options are as follows: