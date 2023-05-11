A regular meeting of the Lewistown City Commission will be held Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. at the Central Montana Community Center, located at 307 West Watson. 

A committee of the whole will be held at 6 p.m., where commissioners will hear a presentation from Central Montana Shelter Solutions, a group working to provide a warming shelter for homeless people in Lewistown. 

