On Monday, city commissioners unanimously approved a petition for annexation on a property located on Cottonwood Street. A portion of the property was annexed into the city 20 years ago, though a small portion did not go with the annexation. The property was recently purchased by John and Bonnie Blazicevich, who petitioned for annexation in order to have it all under one jurisdiction.
Commissioners also authorized the City to sell a 2004 GMC Yukon that is no longer in use at the Lewistown Fire Department. The City will solicit bids, with priority given to emergency responders. If no bids are received, it will be opened to the general public for bid.
TIF district funds were awarded to Polson Theatres in the amount of $4,750. The money will be used to replace the door at Rising Trout Cafe on Main Street.
A business license was approved for Pride Plumbing, a private plumbing business owned by Dexter Trask. Per city code, all electrical, plumbing, and HVAC businesses must receive a permit from the City in order to operate.
City Manager Holly Phelps reported that the City is working on an online payment option for water and sewer customers. The online system would allow customers to see their bill and set up recurring payments. The City hopes to have the system implemented by April.
The City’s urban deer plan, which was recently approved by the Fish and Wildlife Commission and would allow Lewistown police officers to trap and kill deer on City property, has been put on hold due to issues finding a meat processor. The meat from the deer is to be processed and donated to food banks. However, this time of year, area processors are set up for beef and not wild game.
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.