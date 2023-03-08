On Monday, city commissioners unanimously approved a petition for annexation on a property located on Cottonwood Street. A portion of the property was annexed into the city 20 years ago, though a small portion did not go with the annexation. The property was recently purchased by John and Bonnie Blazicevich, who petitioned for annexation in order to have it all under one jurisdiction.

Commissioners also authorized the City to sell a 2004 GMC Yukon that is no longer in use at the Lewistown Fire Department. The City will solicit bids, with priority given to emergency responders. If no bids are received, it will be opened to the general public for bid.

