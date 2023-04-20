The City of Lewistown will say goodbye to a familiar face in Parks and Recreation Director Jim Daniels. City Manager Holly Phelps announced during a regular city commission meeting Monday evening that he will be retiring at the end of the month. Daniels has been with the City for nearly four decades and Phelps said there are several applicants for the director position.

Phelps also announced that James Jensen will be the city's new fire chief. The City was in the process of hiring a new fire chief after Joe Ward's retirement in March. Jensen has been a full-time employee with Lewistown Fire-Rescue for 16 years. 

