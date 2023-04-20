The City of Lewistown will say goodbye to a familiar face in Parks and Recreation Director Jim Daniels. City Manager Holly Phelps announced during a regular city commission meeting Monday evening that he will be retiring at the end of the month. Daniels has been with the City for nearly four decades and Phelps said there are several applicants for the director position.
Phelps also announced that James Jensen will be the city's new fire chief. The City was in the process of hiring a new fire chief after Joe Ward's retirement in March. Jensen has been a full-time employee with Lewistown Fire-Rescue for 16 years.
An issue with balancing the City's clearing funds has been resolved, according to Phelps. The City was notified in late 2022 that state funds could be withheld due to repeat findings in balancing clearing funds. The City submitted requested documents in February 2023. Phelps said she recently received a letter from the state Department of Administration that stated the issues have been resolved and the state will not move forward with withholding funds.
In regular business...
Commissioners unanimously approved TIF funds in the amount of $1,275 to the Lewistown Art Center for signage on their building on Main Street. The new signage will include a community calendar on the front of the building.
Ryan Dick was reappointed to the Lewistown Board of Adjustments for a three-year term. Dick was appointed first appointed to the board in 2019.
Commissioners unanimously approved entering in to an agreement with Pfau Group, LLC, for grant writing services. The City will utilize the services to pursue funding opportunities for the future concession stand to be built at Frank Day Park, near the Lewistown swimming pool. The contract was approved for an hourly rate of $50 per hour.
