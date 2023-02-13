An Emergency Room nurse and the Home Health and Hospice team have recently been recognized at Central Montana Medical Center for their exceptional service.
Michelle Moseng has the honor of being the first-ever recipient of CMMC’s nursing excellence award, the Sunflower Award.
Candidates for the award are nominated by peers or patients for being the kind of nurse, medical assistant/technician or CNA that patients and their families, as well as the community, appreciate. The winner is determined by a committee of nursing professionals through a blind vote.
Moseng was nominated for her exceptional work in assisting an ER patient who was ill and needed to locate better equipment at home to allow for optimal sleep. According to the nomination form, Moseng went above and beyond to locate equipment, have it placed, and assure the patient was cared for.
As part of her award, Moseng received a cutting board, certificate, sunflower pin, cinnamon rolls to share with her crew and a box of gummy bears to share with patients. The painting “Rise and Look to the Sun” by local artist Emma Wickens will be displayed in the medical center to honor recipients of the Sunflower Award.
The award was made possible thanks to the vision of CMMC nurse Jamie Sweeny, in conjunction with Foundation donors and CMMC supporters Rich and Donna Dengel. The Dengels chose to support this program in memory of their daughter Darcy Dengel, RN, who lost her life in a medflight accident in 2007. Darcy loved cinnamon rolls and was known to always have a pack of gummy candies in her pocket to share with a patient, young and old.
CMMC extends congratulations to the other incredible nurses who were nominated: Jan Allen in Acute Care, Summer Myllymaki in Emergency Department, Kristine Perkins in Home Health/Hospice, Ashley White in Clinic, and Christina England in Labor and Delivery/OB. Each of these nominees will receive a certificate and sunflower pin.
Nomination forms are available in various locations throughout CMMC. All persons are eligible to nominate a worthy person and instructions are on the nomination sheet.
Moseng is not the only CMMC professional to be recognized in recent weeks.
The CMMC Home Health and Hospice team received the Home Health Honor Award for going above and beyond in providing quality care and positive experiences to patients. CMMC’s Home Health team was recognized as one of the highest performing agencies by analysis through the Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Satisfaction by Healthcare First by ResMed.
