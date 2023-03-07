Making sure county voices are heard when it comes to natural resource management, whether for fire mitigation or grizzly management, was a key point for Fergus County commissioners at the Montana Association of Counties mid-winter conference in Helena.
Also high on the agenda was figuring out what recent court decisions mean for those Montana counties, including Fergus, that are self-insured through the MACO insurance pool.
“We’ve been hit hard with wrongful incarceration suits,” said Commissioner Ross Butcher, who serves on the MACO Insurance Trust Board. “These are where someone was found guilty of a crime and was in jail, but years later it was found someone else was guilty of the crime. There were three suits. One is still in the courts, but in the other two the judges found against the counties. The insurance trust will have to pay out millions of dollars in damages.”
Butcher said the issue boils down to when the “point of loss” occurred.
“Is it when the person was released or when they were incarcerated,” Butcher said. “We said it is when their guilty verdict was overturned, but the court ruled the point of loss is when they were incarcerated. In both of these cases, there was a problem with the liability insurance coverage in place at that time. That puts us on the hook for paying the damages, even though the person was found guilty by a state prosecutor of violating a state law and held in a state prison. We still have to pay.”
Butcher said the property and casualty insurance pool is “still solvent, still relatively ok” but counties that participate, including Fergus County, will see premiums go up.
Butcher also serves on the MACO committee for public lands, and on the Coalition of Forested Lands.
“We spent a lot of time discussing fire mitigation and the ‘good neighbor’ policies that allow local governments to work with the state agencies for thinning work,” Butcher said.
Commissioner Jennifer Saunders also attended these committee meetings.
“There is money for logging contracts,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of marketable timber in Fergus County but we could do more to cut through the red tape on the sales we do have. There is funding available, but first we need a wildfire preparedness plan in place. We need a concerted effort to work together on fire prevention and forest management.”
Getting counties engaged with federal agencies when it comes to wildlife management was also a key focus for Fergus County commissioners. Butcher said the Montana Natural Resource Committee is working to get approved as a cooperating agency for the BLM’s region-wide sage grouse management plan.
“We want to be involved at a level where our comments are heard,” Butcher said, adding the committee is also making comments to the Fish and Wildlife Service regarding the grizzly management plan.
Commissioner Carl Seilstad said the Health and Human Services Committee meetings he attended focused on the need for increasing the Medicare reimbursement for nursing homes.
“We are discussing this with the legislature,” Seilstad said, “although the reason why so many nursing homes are closing is complicated, and just throwing more money at it may not fix the problem.”
All three commissioners were in Helena for nearly a week for the MACO mid-winter conference, which also included time at the capital to meet with legislators to discuss a variety of proposed bills.
“The speakers were interesting, and I learned a lot visiting with other commissioners,” said first-time attendee Saunders. “I’d say overall the conference was very beneficial.”
