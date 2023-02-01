County logo contest

The Fergus County commissioners have opened a contest to redesign the County seal.

 Photo courtesy of Fergus County

Fergus County needs a new logo.

The current county seal, which shows an outline of the county boundaries, a sketch of the courthouse and the Montana state flag just doesn’t capture the county’s “persona.” That’s why Commissioner Jennifer Saunders announced at last Wednesday’s commission meeting that the County is sponsoring a contest to choose a new image.

