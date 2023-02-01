Fergus County needs a new logo.
The current county seal, which shows an outline of the county boundaries, a sketch of the courthouse and the Montana state flag just doesn’t capture the county’s “persona.” That’s why Commissioner Jennifer Saunders announced at last Wednesday’s commission meeting that the County is sponsoring a contest to choose a new image.
“Entries are due by April 1. The design must be inside a circle and in color,” Saunders said. “It should be all original artwork, and include the words ‘Fergus County.’”
Saunders said the more information is available on the Fergus County Clerk and Recorder’s Facebook page, or through the Lewistown Art Center, which is assisting with the contest.
In addition to announcing the contest, commissioners approved changes to the Lewistown Airport’s bylaws. Under the newly amended bylaws, airport board members can have unlimited terms on the board, with the exception of the County’s appointee.
“The Fergus County Charter says appointees to county boards can only serve two terms, so we can’t change that for our appointee,” said Ross Butcher, Commission presiding officer. “But it’s hard to find people who want to serve on boards and commissions these days. If one of the Airport Board members appointed by the City or pilots association wants to serve more than two terms, under these new bylaws, they can.”
The commissioners also approved abandoning specific sections of Natal, Stone and Vrooman roads. The Road Viewing Committee recommended that action, after petitions from road owners were received requesting the abandonments.
Bryon Armour was appointed to the Veterans Interment Board, Patrick Leary was appointed to the Airport Board and Laura Boyce was appointed to the County Planning Board.
