A regular meeting of the Lewistown City Commission will be held Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m at the Central Montana Community Center (Council on Aging), located at 307 West Watson.
The commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. for a Park and Recreation update with a tour of the Civic Center.
During the regular meeting, a public hearing will be held to obtain comments regarding the City of Lewistown’s overall community development needs for economic development, housing and neighborhood revitalization and public facilities, including the needs of low- and moderate-income persons and the possibility of applying for a Montana Community Development Block Grant.
Discussion and action will be held on the following:
- Approving a petition for annexation from John & Bonnie Blazicevich to fully incorporate Tract 1A of COS 1179 into the City of Lewistown
- Approving Resolution No. 4116, a resolution providing for the annexation by petition of property belonging to John and Bonnie Blazicevich
- Discussion and action on approving Resolution No. 4117, a resolution authorizing the sale of a 2004 GMC Yukon XL in the Lewistown Fire Department
- Discussion and action on approving Resolution No. 4118, a resolution awarding TIF district funds to Polson Theatres approved by the Lewistown Tax Increment Financing District Board
- Discussion and action on approving a business license for Pride Plumbing
To participate virtually the options are as follows:
Meeting ID: 848 627 5925 Passcode: 59457
To participate by phone: dial (253) 215-8782 Meeting ID: 848 627 5925 Passcode: 59457