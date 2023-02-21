The 8th grade Lewistown Junior High School Social Studies classroom was the recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Helen Pouch Memorial Fund Grant. (Photo right) The students are holding up books purchased with the grant. The books are about various historical events that allow the reader to make decisions throughout the story which can result in different historical endings depending on the reader’s choices. In the back, from left, is Cody Heitzman, Peyton Hersel, Autumn Goodan, Carlynn Garoutte, Alivia Breidenbach, Nathan Long, Marionna Tucker, Emma Solberg, and Kalli Ruckman. In the front row, from left, is Norri Solheim, Mr. Rhoades, Ruthie Duggins, Tripp Wirtzberger, Cooper Casey.