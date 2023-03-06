Firekeepers Daughter final 7.12

It’s been a minute since I’ve read a book I truly couldn’t put down, but this month’s Teen Book Club pick, “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, has me flying through the pages.

After tragedy strikes her family, Daunis Fontaine’s dream of a fresh start at college is put on hold and she feels stuck and outcast in both her hometown and the nearby Ojibwe reservation. Things start to look up when she meets Jamie, the charming new recruit on the local hockey team, but she soon starts to sense that there is more to Jamie than meets the eye. When Daunis witnesses a shocking murder and learns of a lethal new drug sweeping through her community, she agrees to go undercover with the FBI to investigate the events. As secrets and scars continue to be exposed, Daunis is torn between punishing offenders and protecting victims and must learn what it takes to be a strong Anishinaabe kwe, or Ojibwe woman.

