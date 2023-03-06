It’s been a minute since I’ve read a book I truly couldn’t put down, but this month’s Teen Book Club pick, “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, has me flying through the pages.
After tragedy strikes her family, Daunis Fontaine’s dream of a fresh start at college is put on hold and she feels stuck and outcast in both her hometown and the nearby Ojibwe reservation. Things start to look up when she meets Jamie, the charming new recruit on the local hockey team, but she soon starts to sense that there is more to Jamie than meets the eye. When Daunis witnesses a shocking murder and learns of a lethal new drug sweeping through her community, she agrees to go undercover with the FBI to investigate the events. As secrets and scars continue to be exposed, Daunis is torn between punishing offenders and protecting victims and must learn what it takes to be a strong Anishinaabe kwe, or Ojibwe woman.
This 2022 Printz Award winner has all the twists and turns of a thriller, the heightened emotions of YA, and the beauty of an intricately woven novel, giving it crossover potential for both teen and adult audiences. Ojibwe culture, language and tradition are front and center throughout this story. Boulley does an excellent job of balancing explanation with normalization to make these elements resonate with a wide range of audiences. The author doesn’t stray away from hard topics including addiction and grief, though she talks about them in a way that is realistic and sensitive. The character development is rich and satisfying, and depictions of family and community leave the reader crying both out of sadness and joy. This book is nothing if not heartfelt. I would be remiss to brush past the gorgeous cover art by Moses Lunham, which encompasses a clever variety of symbols that reveal themselves as the story unfolds.
You can pick up a copy of “Firekeeper’s Daughter” at the Library today. Teen Book Club will meet on Wednesday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m. in the Youth Area to discuss this book. If you have questions about any of our monthly book clubs, please contact the Library. We host five different book clubs, so there is something for every interest and reading level.
Books and Babies will read “Pigeon Needs a Bath” by Mo Willems and “Big Bub, Small Tub” by Alastair Heim on Friday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m. Miss Montana Teen USA, Julia Kunau, will join us for PreK/Kinder Storytime Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m., where we will read “I Am Invited to a Party” and “There is a Bird on Your Head” by Mo Willem.
There is an upcoming opening on the Board of Trustees at the Lewistown Public Library. A description of duties can be picked up at the Library. If interested, please send a letter of intent explaining your qualifications and interest to Holly Phelps, City Manager by Wednesday, March 8. The City Commission will appoint a new Board member at their regular meeting on Monday, March 20. The new board member will begin their duties in April. For more information, contact Director Alissa Wolenetz at 406-538-5212 or lpldirector@lewistownlibrary.org.
The Library Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday, March 16 at 1:30 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room for their regular monthly meeting. These meetings are open to the public. Agenda, Zoom links, and past meeting minutes are available on our website.
The March pick for the Teen Book Club is “Fire Keeper’s Daughter” bv Angeline Boulley. Copies are available to pick up at the Youth desk. This book discussion group for high schoolers meets on Wednesday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m. to talk about the book.
The next movie showing for the Curious Cinema Club will be Tuesday, March 21 with pre-show starting at 5:30 p.m. and the film at 6 p.m. For film selections and questions, please contact the Library.
Marc Steinberg Exhibit and Programming
The Library is hosting an exhibit of Marc Steinberg’s artwork and related programming through April. Visit the Library to view the work and for more information.
The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10AM-2PM. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.