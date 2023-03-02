Twenty-four K-12 students were awarded top prizes in the Keep Montana Green Art Contest and will represent the northeastern region in the statewide contest in March.
This year the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Northeastern Land Office received 564 entries from 14 schools spanning 13 counties in central and northeastern Montana.
"We had some fantastic entries that demonstrate just how creative and artistic Montana youth are, especially as it relates to depicting wildfire prevention,” said Clive Rooney, Area Manager of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Northeastern Land Office in Lewistown.
In addition to the art contest, K-12 educators are provided a fire safety, prevention, and conservation-based curriculum based on the contest and its theme: “Drown, Stir, Feel.” The Keep Montana Green Association has sponsored 62 art contests since 1961 with the mission of creating a lasting interest in preventing human-caused wildland fires.
“The artwork reminds the public that human-caused wildfires are 100 percent preventable,” said Rooney. “If these prevention efforts help eliminate just one wildfire this season, then they are well worth the time and effort.”
Art entries are judged regionally with first, second, third, and honorable mention placings decided. Regional winners move up to statewide competition to be judged against other regional winners. The state winners receive ribbons, cash prizes, and statewide recognition. State winners will be announced in April.
“Our area schools in central and northeastern Montana have had a strong showing in the state contest for the past several years,” said Rooney. “We praise the students for their awesome artwork and creativity, as well as their teachers for taking the time to incorporate the Keep Montana Green Art Contest into their already busy curriculums.”
The Northeastern Land Office displays artwork submitted to the regional Keep Montana Green contest in local communities and events throughout the year to remind the public to be fire conscientious.
“This art contest is a great way to engage students on the topic of preventing human-caused wildfires,” said Julia Berkey, Keep Montana Green executive director. “We at the Keep Montana Green Association love that it reminds students of their role in preventing wildfires, while also allowing them to have fun and get creative.”
Headquartered in Missoula, the Keep Montana Green Association sponsors the annual art contest in cooperation with Montana DNRC.