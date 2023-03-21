In the Wilkins GalleryDon’t miss an exhibition that the LAC is affectionately calling “Beads and Boards” in the Wilkins Gallery this month.
The exhibition features beaded artwork from Jennifer Old Crow, Brooke Armstrong, Kelly Grove, and Cassie Stone, paired with handmade furniture from Bertie Brown, Steve Hughes, Chris Aamold, Mira Fishman, and Nolee Anderson-Hendre.
Join us on Friday, April 7 from 5-7 p.m. for the opening reception of “50 Years: Costumes from Montana Shakespeare in the Parks,” a new exhibition from the Lewistown Art Center and MSIP. We have a new opening reception every first Friday, we hope you’ll join us.
Hands on ArtSign up for April and May Hands on Art classes is now open. Visit www.lewistownartcenter.net/kids for information on upcoming after-school art sessions, and to register.
Registration is limited and required for participation. Full and partial scholarships for all youth programs are available by registering in person or emailing our Education Coordinator, Nolee Anderson-Hendren at lac.educationcoordinator@gmail.com.
Mark your calendar: High Plains HopfestThe LAC is bringing a new, indoor brewfest to Central Montana on Saturday, April 22 from 4-8 p.m. at the Fergus County Fairgrounds Trade Center. This new brewfest will celebrate Montana-made beers and ciders. Already, five breweries have agreed to participate. If you have a favorite you’d like to see, email lac.executivedirector@gmail.com to make sure they’re invited. This all-ages event will feature food trucks, art activities, karaoke, and square dance calling.
The Lewistown Art Center promotes art, art education and art appreciation in Central Montana. Regular hours are Tuesday — Friday from 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Admission is always free. Join us for Volunteer Information Sessions on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Lewistown Art Center. For information call 406-535- 8278.