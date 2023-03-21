In the Wilkins GalleryDon’t miss an exhibition that the LAC is affectionately calling “Beads and Boards” in the Wilkins Gallery this month.

The exhibition features beaded artwork from Jennifer Old Crow, Brooke Armstrong, Kelly Grove, and Cassie Stone, paired with handmade furniture from Bertie Brown, Steve Hughes, Chris Aamold, Mira Fishman, and Nolee Anderson-Hendre.

The Lewistown Art Center promotes art, art education and art appreciation in Central Montana. Regular hours are Tuesday — Friday from 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Admission is always free. Join us for Volunteer Information Sessions on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Lewistown Art Center. For information call 406-535- 8278.