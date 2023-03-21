The Lewistown Art Center promotes art, art education and art appreciation in Central Montana. Regular hours are Tuesday — Friday from 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Admission is always free. Join us for Volunteer Information Sessions on the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Lewistown Art Center. For information call 406-535- 8278.