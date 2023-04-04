Montana Shakespeare in the Parks and the Lewistown Art Center present: 50 Years of Costumes

Join us this Friday, April 7th, from 5-7 p.m. for the opening reception of a new exhibition in the Wilkins Gallery. This month, the LAC partnered with MSIP to produce a showing of costumes from MSIP’s performances over the last 50 years. This exhibition includes actual costumes and props, and comes with accompanying interpretation by costume scholars. Don’t miss your chance to get up-close-and-personal with the incredible and detailed craftsmanship of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks Costumes.

