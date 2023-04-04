Montana Shakespeare in the Parks and the Lewistown Art Center present: 50 Years of Costumes
Join us this Friday, April 7th, from 5-7 p.m. for the opening reception of a new exhibition in the Wilkins Gallery. This month, the LAC partnered with MSIP to produce a showing of costumes from MSIP’s performances over the last 50 years. This exhibition includes actual costumes and props, and comes with accompanying interpretation by costume scholars. Don’t miss your chance to get up-close-and-personal with the incredible and detailed craftsmanship of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks Costumes.
Entertainment for the High Plains Hopfest Announced
A new, indoor brewfest is coming to Central Montana. The High Plains Hopfest will be held on Saturday, April 22nd, and will feature the all-ages entertainment of Jacob Godbey. Godbey is a DJ, square dancing caller, comedian, and karaoke host.
That means the entertainment will be interactive. Join us from 4-8 p.m. at the Fergus County Trade Center for the High Plains Hopfest to show off your dancing shoes or vocal talents. Some special community members might just perform as well. We’re looking forward to welcoming Jacob back to Lewistown, while enjoying the food and drink that make Montana so special. Food trucks like the Waffle Iron, Chicken Chariot and Full Curl will also be in attendance.
Hands on Art’s April Programming Starts Today
There are still a few spots available in April’s “Block” of Hands on Art: Papermaking. Full and partial scholarships are available for all youth programs, and no one is turned away for inability to pay. We love having our kindergarten artists on Wednesdays from 3:15-4:15 p.m., our 1st and 2nd graders from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and our 3rd-6th graders on Thursdays from 3:30-5:00 p.m. Hands on Art includes a snack, and all materials and instruction to make some amazing papercrafts. To register for this month, or for May’s “DRAMA” programs, visit https://www.lewistownartcenter.net/tickets-registration. To access scholarships, register in-person or over the phone by calling 406-535-8278.
Calls for Artwork
The LAC hosts the Montana Watercolor Society (MTWS) every May, but did you know, it isn’t a closed society or show? Those interested in submitting artwork to the MTWS Member’s Show in May may do so by joining MTWS as a member. Members should have a passion for watermedia and be able to follow submission guidelines. For more information about MTWS, their upcoming Member’s Show, and their 2-day workshop scheduled for May 5th and 6th, visit https://www.montanawatercolorsociety.org/.
The LAC’s community show opens in June. Our theme this year is SPARK! Information on the show and submissions can be found by visiting: https://www.lewistownartcenter.net/happenings. We can’t wait to see what you’ve made this year.
Mark your calendar
For the LAC’s annual Plant and Seed Swap on Saturday, May 13th. This is a free community event to barter, trade, abandon, and pick up new seeds, starts, houseplant cuttings, and more. To contribute, just show up. More details to come.
