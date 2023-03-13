Watercolor class
Participants display the final product after completing Tobie Liedes' watercolor landscape class.

 Photo courtesy of Mary Baumstark

Did you know?

The LAC sells work from deceased artists of local interest? If you have artwork from deceased artists of local interest (folks like Jody Menge, Bill Stockton, David Wharton, or Ken Edwards), you can consign through the Lewistown Art Center! We love giving beautiful artwork new homes, email our director, Mary, at lac.executivedirector@gmail.com to learn more!

