The LAC sells work from deceased artists of local interest? If you have artwork from deceased artists of local interest (folks like Jody Menge, Bill Stockton, David Wharton, or Ken Edwards), you can consign through the Lewistown Art Center! We love giving beautiful artwork new homes, email our director, Mary, at lac.executivedirector@gmail.com to learn more!
In the Wilkins Gallery
Beads and Boards is on display for the month of March. This exhibition features beaded jewelry and artwork with handmade furniture from artists across the state.
The LAC is delighted to host the work of Brooke Armstrong for the first time. Brooke is a ceramic artist currently based in Missoula where she is the technician for the Ceramic and Sculpture Departments at the University of Montana. Armstrong’s large-scale sculptures typically consist of hundreds of clay beads on metal and wooden armatures.
About her work, Armstrong says, “Through intricate ceramic beadwork, I induce pleasure. Sensuality, a bodily experience, can create a sense of reciprocity. Forms meld together, loosely referencing animal body parts, real or imagined, pointing to carnal instinct. The sculptures hold an affinity to grasp life in others, objects, and ultimately life outside of oneself. Beads swoop and hang. Our bodies physically and empathetically relate to gravity. Repetition of texture offers a sense of tactility, beckoning touch. The shape of the beads are a type of personal language. The tension of sharpness and softness exist as one. The sharp beads reference hair, or grass, something soft made of many sharp parts. The sphere shaped beads are a means for me to adorn, celebrate and commemorate. Patterns can be camouflaged, more apparent at a distance, than close up. The notion of abundance in my work is an appreciation. Strands of individual parts are woven together to create a unified whole. Repetition, inherent in craft practices, speaks of labor. Pleasure and labor can be in opposition, in this work they are one. Beads blend aspects of high and low craft. Historically, beads represent commitments, beliefs and principles, and are present in every culture. Each hand formed bead is charged with touch and serves as a quiet act of resistance to a faster pace of life. Bead after bead, many parts create a whole.”
Beads and Boards is on display through the month of March in the always-free Wilkins Gallery.
Call for Art
Our June exhibition exclusively features locals and members of the Lewistown Art Center. The theme this year? SPARK! Spark can call to mind the beginning, the impetus, or the catalyst of change. Spark can refer to a sudden moment of knowing, a flashpoint or acceleration, or the offshoot of a larger burning idea. Sparks can turn to full blown blazes, or quickly fizzle into ash. We invite artists of all media, age, and ability to submit artwork for SPARK, a community exhibition.
To submit:
For artists under 15
Bring your original artwork made in the last 3 years to the Lewistown Art Center between May 26th and 31st. Artwork does NOT need to correspond to the theme “SPARK!” but it certainly can!
Think of a title, know the materials used, and think about whether or not you’d like to sell it! The LAC takes a 40% commission.
For artists 15 and up:
Email high quality photos of up to 3 original artworks to lac.executivedirector@gmail.com before May 26th at 5 pm.
Include title, dimensions, materials, and price. Remember, the LAC keeps 40%.
Artists must be members of the Lewistown Art Center to submit. Join here.
Need-based scholarships for memberships are available. Indicate in your email and we’ll get back to you.
Mug Club registration open now
Join us on Thursday, March 16 and Thursday, April 20 for Introduction to the Ceramics Studio: Mug Club! This adult program (13+) will give you an understanding of the Ken Edwards Memorial Ceramics Studio and its equipment, and teach you to make your own mug as well! In March, we’ll focus on one of the oldest ceramic techniques – pinch pots. These deceptively simple forms require some “resting” in between pinches, so participants will make a small bowl and small mug, alternating between the two. In April, join local ceramic artist Bri Howerton in learning to throw on the potter’s wheel.
Registration is limited to 6 participants in each workshop, partial scholarships are available. Head to www.lewistownartcenter.net/tickets-registration to sign up!
Hands on Art Registration
Hands on Art, the LAC’s monthly after-school program is open for registration in April and May. Sign your kindergartener, 1st or 2nd grader up for a 1 hour class on Wednesdays, or your 3rd-6th grader up for a 2 hour class on Thursdays. In April, participants will learn about paper crafts, and will learn about drama and acting in May.
Full and partial scholarships are always available for youth programs. Register online or in-person, we’re open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call for Volunteers / Board Members
Are you interested in becoming more involved at the Lewistown Art Center? We’re always seeking short-term and long-term volunteers for Sales Gallery shifts, classroom organizing, and events. The LAC Board of Directors is also seeking new members, who are interested in stewarding the organization for a term of 3 years. If you’re interested in either, email our director, Mary, at lac.executivedirector@gmail.com.
