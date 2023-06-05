The seniors’ caps and gowns have come and gone, the last bell has rung for classes, and the birds are singing joyful songs. Does this really mean that it is summertime? I have lived in Lewistown for over 20 years and have seen both snow and 100-degree weather on the Fourth of July. At the Library, we are glad when summer comes because we start our Summer Reading Program. We have programs and reading challenges that all ages can participate in. We also get a lot of people that stop by to see the original Lewistown Carnegie Library.
The Summer Reading program theme is “All Together Now”. At the Library, we love to see people working together, showing kindness to others, and helping one another. This year’s theme makes me think about how I can help others here at the Library and in my community. Here are a few recommendations for books that either tie in with the Summer Reading Program theme or the summer season:
