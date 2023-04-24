It’s not National Pizza Day or Week or Month, but we don’t need a specially designated holiday to partake in the joy that is pizza. These brand new additions to the youth collection are all about pizza and will make you want to grab a slice as soon as you can.
“Every Night is Pizza Night” by James Beard Award winner, J. Kenji López-Alt, follows pizza-loving kiddo, Pipo, in her journey to prove the ‘scientific fact’ that pizza is the world’s best food. As Pipo visits each neighbor in her apartment building, she is introduced to new cuisines from around the globe — bibimbap, tagine, red beans and rice, pozole, and more. Her experiment begins to defy her expectations as she realizes that it is possible to have more than one favorite food, because what makes a dish ‘the best’ is the people you get to share it with.
Want to test Pipo’s theory out with your own pizza? Check out “Making Pizzas with Crust, Sauce, and Toppings” by Megan Borgert-Spaniol. This nonfiction selection explores all the possibilities of pizza through each layer of crust, sauce and toppings. There are basic kitchen prep tips, unique pizza recipes, and an emphasis on engaging your imagination to be a maker in the kitchen and beyond. The Chicken Alfredo French Bread Pizza looks especially scrumptious.
The latest addition to the “Pizza and Taco” series by Stephen Shaskan brings together pizza, tacos, and rock music in a hilarious graphic novel. Best friends Pizza and Taco know how to start a rock band: pick a rad name (Awesome Yaaas), choose a sound (ROCK!), get some instruments (a toy guitar and tambourine), learn to play them (as well as a pizza and taco can), and write a song (“Best Friend Dance”). It turns out starting a band is really hard, and being best friends is really easy.
Pizza craving still not satisfied? There are plenty of other pizza-themed books in our youth area to meet your needs, including “Secret Pizza Party” by Adam Rubin, “A Pizza with Everything on It” by Kyle Scheele, “Pizza My Heart” by Mika Song, “Pete’s a Pizza” by William Steig, and more. Visit your Lewistown Public Library to check some out today.
Storytimes
Books and Babies will read “Stick!” by Andy Pritchett and “The Serious Goose” by Jimmy Kimmel on Friday, April 28 at 10:30 a.m. PreK/Kinder Storytime will read “I Like This, You Like That” by Linda Ashman and “Very Good Hats” by Emma Straub on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m.
Middle Grade Book Club
The Middle Grade Book Club will meet on Wednesday, April 26 at 3:30 p.m. in the Youth Area to discuss “When You Reach Me” by Rebecca Stead.
Leslie Van Stavern Millar II as Queen Elizabeth I
Join us from the Humanities Montana sponsored program on Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room. Artist Leslie Van Stavern Millar III dresses in period costume and brings a selection of her three-dimensional, sci-fi alternative history art works depicting time travel episodes of Queen Elizabeth I. She leads an entertaining and thought-provoking discussion, telling stories of Montana history from the perspective of the time-traveling Queen from 16th century England to Montana since 1803.
Board Meeting
The April meeting of the Library Board of Trustees is Thursday, April 27 at 1:30 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room. These meetings are open to the public. Agenda, Zoom links, and past meeting minutes are available on our website.
LPL Adult Writers Group
The LPL Adult Writers Group will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room. This group is open to writers of all genres and experience levels.
WWII Book Club
The WWII Book Club will meet on Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room to discuss “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr.
Friends of the Library
The Friends of the Library monthly meeting takes place on Wednesday, April 26 at 1 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room. The April Book Sale will be Friday, May 5 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Book Station. Sales directly support the Library.
The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10AM-2PM. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.