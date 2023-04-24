library photo

These new titles in the youth department at the Lewistown Public Library are all about pizza.

It’s not National Pizza Day or Week or Month, but we don’t need a specially designated holiday to partake in the joy that is pizza. These brand new additions to the youth collection are all about pizza and will make you want to grab a slice as soon as you can.

“Every Night is Pizza Night” by James Beard Award winner, J. Kenji López-Alt, follows pizza-loving kiddo, Pipo, in her journey to prove the ‘scientific fact’ that pizza is the world’s best food. As Pipo visits each neighbor in her apartment building, she is introduced to new cuisines from around the globe — bibimbap, tagine, red beans and rice, pozole, and more. Her experiment begins to defy her expectations as she realizes that it is possible to have more than one favorite food, because what makes a dish ‘the best’ is the people you get to share it with.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown, MT. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9AM-6PM and Saturday 10AM-2PM. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.