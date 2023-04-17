If you’ve enjoyed the Art Center’s gorgeous display of costumes from Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, then this program should be right up your alley. Join us Wednesday, April 26 from 6-7:15 p.m. in the Library’s upstairs meeting room for “Queen Elizabeth I Time-Travels to Montana” with performance artist Leslie Van Stavern Millar III. This program combines history, science fiction, and everyone’s favorite 16th-century queen (in costume!) and is tailored toward ages 10 and up. Humanities Montana is sponsoring this event and has provided the following program description and presenter bio.
“Artist Leslie Van Stavern Millar III dresses in period costume and brings a selection of her three-dimensional, sci-fi alternative history art works, the Montana Peepshow Story Boxes, depicting time travel episodes of Queen Elizabeth I. She leads an entertaining and thought-provoking discussion, telling stories of Montana history from the perspective of the time-traveling Queen from 16th century England to Montana since 1803. The art and stories lead to conversations about episodes of Montana history, what was occurring in 16th century England that encouraged exploration and invention, and the use of imagination and creativity in problem solving. Participants are encouraged to think about topics like who decides what qualifies as history, and their own stories of local history.
Leslie Van Stavern Millar III has been doing performance art as Science Woman since 1991. She is an independent researcher and visual artist in Missoula, Montana.”
If you’re interested in learning more about Queen Elizabeth I and her contemporaries, check out Anna Whitelock’s “The Queen’s Bed: An Intimate History of Elizabeth’s Court” (942.05 WHITELOCK) or Helen Castor’s “She-Wolves: The Women Who Ruled England Before Elizabeth” (942 CASTOR).
Storytimes
Books and Babies will read “Raindrop, Plop!” by Wendy Cheyette Lewison and “Twenty Questions” by Mac Barnett on Friday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m. PreK/Kinder Storytime will read “Why? A Sciencey, Rhymey Guide to Rainbows” by Billy Dunne and “Elbert in the Air” by Monica Wesolowska on Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m.
A to Z Book Club
The A to Z Book Club will meet on Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room to discuss “Sadie” by Courtney Summers and “The Graveyard Book” by Neil Gaiman.
Board Meeting - Rescheduled
The April meeting of the Library Board of Trustees is rescheduled to Thursday, April 27 at 1:30 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room. These meetings are open to the public. Agenda, Zoom links, and past meeting minutes are available on our website.
LPL Adult Writers Group
The LPL Adult Writers Group will have its monthly meeting on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. in the Upstairs Meeting Room. This group is open to writers of all genres and experience levels.
Marc Steinberg Exhibit and Programming
Participate in the Steinberg Art Challenge by viewing Steinberg’s art at area businesses through Friday, April 28. Visit the Library for more details.
Color of the Month Challenge
The April Color of the Month Challenge color is gray. If you have past month’s bookmarks you can still get the marks on them for the free book until June 10th. Pick the new bookmark up at the Front Desk. Thank you all for participating in this program.
The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2p.m.. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.