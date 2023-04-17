If you’ve enjoyed the Art Center’s gorgeous display of costumes from Montana Shakespeare in the Parks, then this program should be right up your alley. Join us Wednesday, April 26 from 6-7:15 p.m. in the Library’s upstairs meeting room for “Queen Elizabeth I Time-Travels to Montana” with performance artist Leslie Van Stavern Millar III. This program combines history, science fiction, and everyone’s favorite 16th-century queen (in costume!) and is tailored toward ages 10 and up. Humanities Montana is sponsoring this event and has provided the following program description and presenter bio.

“Artist Leslie Van Stavern Millar III dresses in period costume and brings a selection of her three-dimensional, sci-fi alternative history art works, the Montana Peepshow Story Boxes, depicting time travel episodes of Queen Elizabeth I. She leads an entertaining and thought-provoking discussion, telling stories of Montana history from the perspective of the time-traveling Queen from 16th century England to Montana since 1803. The art and stories lead to conversations about episodes of Montana history, what was occurring in 16th century England that encouraged exploration and invention, and the use of imagination and creativity in problem solving. Participants are encouraged to think about topics like who decides what qualifies as history, and their own stories of local history.

The Lewistown Public Library is located at 701 W. Main Street in Lewistown. Regular Library hours are Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2p.m.. Stay current on hours and programming by visiting lewistownlibrary.org or following us on Facebook @lewistownmontanapubliclibrary or on Instagram @lplgram. The card catalog, Montana Memory Project, and Montana Library2Go are accessible through our website. The Montana Shared Catalog app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play and allows you to renew, place holds, and view checked out items on your mobile device. Call us at 406-538-5212.