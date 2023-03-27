American Prairie is pleased to announce an evening concert of classical music in partnership with Baroque Music Montana at the National Discovery Center in Lewistown. On Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m., pianist Julie Gosswiller and violinist Carrie Krause will present Beyond Baroque: In Celebration of Earth. The musicians will perform works incorporating elements of nature and reverence for the Earth by both contemporary and nineteenth century composers, including Brahms, John Luther Adams and Lili Boulanger.

The 75-minute concert will be held in the Clyde Aspevig Event center inside American Prairie’s National Discovery Center, located at 302 W. Main in Lewistown. There is a suggested donation to benefit Baroque Music Montana. Donations can be made online at https://baroquemusicmontana.org or at the door with your phone using a QR code. Light hors d’oeuvres will be available following the event.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.