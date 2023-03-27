American Prairie is pleased to announce an evening concert of classical music in partnership with Baroque Music Montana at the National Discovery Center in Lewistown. On Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m., pianist Julie Gosswiller and violinist Carrie Krause will present Beyond Baroque: In Celebration of Earth. The musicians will perform works incorporating elements of nature and reverence for the Earth by both contemporary and nineteenth century composers, including Brahms, John Luther Adams and Lili Boulanger.
The 75-minute concert will be held in the Clyde Aspevig Event center inside American Prairie’s National Discovery Center, located at 302 W. Main in Lewistown. There is a suggested donation to benefit Baroque Music Montana. Donations can be made online at https://baroquemusicmontana.org or at the door with your phone using a QR code. Light hors d’oeuvres will be available following the event.
Prior to the concert, Gosswiller and Krause will teach a masterclass at the School of Music at the Emporium in Lewistown. This class begins at 4 p.m. at the Montana Day Building, located at 225 W Main Street. To register for the masterclass or to learn more about it, contact Loraine Day at schoolofmusicattheemporium@gmail.com or call (406) 538-8405.
About the artists
Carrie Krause is the Founder and Artistic Director of Baroque Music Montana, an organization which presents a series of community concerts in southwest Montana, as well as the Period Performance Workshop. As a modern violinist, Krause serves as concertmaster of the Bozeman Symphony and was concerto soloist with the Billings Symphony, Fairbanks Symphony, Casper Symphony, String Orchestra of the Rockies, and Bozeman Symphony. She has been featured four times in the Emmy Award-winning TV series, 11th and Grant.
Julie Gosswiller has collaborated with renowned musicians, such as Adam Barnett Hart of the Escher String Quartet, the Ahn Trio, Dallas Brass, and more. For more than 17 years, Gosswiller and soprano Elizabeth Croy performed “art song” together around Montana and the United States and have been featured twice on the Emmy Award winning TV series, 11th and Grant. In addition to performing, Gosswiller teaches at Montana State University, where she received the President’s Excellence in Teaching Award.
