Author George E. Kellogg will hold a book signing in Lewistown Saturday. Kellogg has written two books, “Security Officers: True First Responders,” and “Emily and the Ghost of Mr. Mentor.”

As much of Central Montana sheds its most recent storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow, clear roads present all manner of travel opportunities, including for authors on book tours.

Author George E. Kellogg will hold a book signing his book, “Emily and the Ghost of Mr. Mentor,” Saturday, May 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Keystone Christian Bookstore in Lewistown.

