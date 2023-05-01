As much of Central Montana sheds its most recent storm that dropped nearly two feet of snow, clear roads present all manner of travel opportunities, including for authors on book tours.
Author George E. Kellogg will hold a book signing his book, “Emily and the Ghost of Mr. Mentor,” Saturday, May 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Keystone Christian Bookstore in Lewistown.
“Emily and the Ghost of Mr. Mentor” is Kellogg’s first fiction novel. The story is set in the 1920s, when a vocational school, full of children with nowhere else to go, is turned from a place of learning to a new headmistress’ plan to take over the world using dark magic.
“It was a heck of a lot of fun to write,” Kellogg said. “It has colorful, outrageous characters and it’s a good versus evil story.”
Prior to writing the novel, Kellogg wrote a non-fiction title, “Security Officers: True First Responders” in 2019. The book was based on his time in Arizona, Colorado, and Utah, where he spent three decades conducting executive protection, working armed patrol and hospital duty, and even escorting diamond shipments from airports and from store to store.
“I wanted to help the reader understand the risks and dangers security workers face. They’re usually unarmed, don’t have the same authority as police, and don’t have the same backup,” Kellogg said. “It has a critique of the industry, too.”
The writing process for “Emily and the Ghost of Mr. Mentor,” however, was a bit different. For one, Kellogg started working the book with his cousin, but then let the project lie for a few years before picking it back up to publish it in 2020. For another, it was much more imaginative.
“I would watch the story in my head and then type it out,” Kellogg said. “I’d stare off into space and then just write.”
The completion of both books represents the achievement of a lifelong goal.
“Since I was a little kid, I had always wanted to write a book,” he said.
This is Kellogg’s second visit to Lewistown, and, while he lives in Utah, the author is contemplating a move to the area. He has held several book signings for “Emily” in his home state and copies ofKellogg’s books will be available at the signing.
“We’ve talked about doing readings during the signing,” Kellogg said. “I plan on doing the character voices… the fun part of this is really just talking with people. I’ve stirred up some interesting conversations with folks.”
